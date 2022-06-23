In Pictures: Pickets and fewer passengers as second rail strike hits services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Pickets and fewer passengers as second rail strike hits services

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 1.02pm
The picket line outside Edinburgh Waverley station, as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Thousands of railway workers are staging their second strike of the week, impacting services across the country.

Edinburgh Waverley, London Euston, London Paddington and Liverpool Lime Street were among the stations seeing fewer passengers than a typical weekday.

Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out again on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

A man passes departure boards at Victoria station in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Members of the RMT picket at the entrance to Waverley station in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Passengers at a quiet Newcastle station (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Ticket barriers at Waverley station in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A flurry of passengers at Paddington station in London (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)

Just one in five trains are running, and they are mostly restricted to main lines, with around half of the network closed.

Services started later than normal at 7.30am and will shut down early at 6.30pm.

A few passengers wait at Victoria station in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A station worker assists a passenger at Paddington station (Ashlee Ruggels/PA)
Empty platforms at Victoria station (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Members of the RMT union on a picket line outside Victoria station in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A passenger walks along a platform at Waverley station in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Passengers queue for a bus in Wimbledon amid the rail strike disruption (Steven Paston/PA)

The Government has announced plans to change the law to enable businesses to supply skilled agency workers to plug staffing gaps during industrial action.

Network Rail welcomed the move but Labour and unions condemned it as a “recipe for disaster”.

Passengers during a busier period at Waterloo station (James Manning/PA)
A sign warns passengers at Stratford station of the strike action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The picket line outside Edinburgh Waverley station (Andrew Milligan/PA)
RMT members outside Newcastle station (Owen Humphreys/PA)

