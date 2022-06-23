Unpaid carers ‘feel increasingly socially isolated and unsupported in roles’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unpaid carers ‘feel increasingly socially isolated and unsupported in roles’

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 2.16pm
Carer and young woman in a wheelchair on the balcony. (Camera Craft/Alamy Stock Photo)
Unpaid carers are feeling increasingly socially isolated, stressed, depressed and not encouraged or supported in their roles, new NHS figures show.

Fewer carers are able to take a break from caring for more than 24 hours and fewer have received support from social services departments in the last year, according to a survey by NHS Digital.

The Survey of Adult Carers in England runs every two years, but the 2020-21 survey was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the most recent time period to compare the latest findings to is 2018-19.

Researchers analysed responses from 43,525 unpaid adult carers who were known to their council and caring for an adult.

They found that the proportion of carers who feel they have as much social contact as they want, with people they like, has been in “steady decline” over the years and fell “more profoundly” in 2021-22.

Some 32.5% of carers felt this way in 2018-19, dropping to 28% in the latest survey.

Over the same period, the proportion of carers reporting little social contact and feeling socially isolated increased from 17.4% to 20.9%.

There was also a fall in carers saying they are able to spend their time as they want, doing things they value or enjoy (17.3% in 2018-19 to 16.2% in 2021-22).

Some 18.3% said they do not do anything they value or enjoy with their time.

NHS Digital said the impact of the pandemic should be considered in relation to these responses.

Over the same period, the percentage of carers with a mental health problem or illness rose from 10.9% to 13.2%.

Charities say the number of unpaid carers has fallen since the peak in the pandemic, but that caring hours and responsibilities have intensified.

They say this could be down to factors including many services remaining reduced or closed, vulnerable people continuing to shield, and a chronic shortage of social care.

The survey found that carers reported taking fewer breaks and receiving less support or encouragement in their role.

Some 13.3% said the person they care for used services that allowed them to take a break from caring for more than 24 hours in the latest survey, down from 19.6% in 2018-19.

The proportion able to take a break at short notice or in an emergency fell from 13.6% to 10.5%.

Fewer carers feel they receive encouragement and support (34.6% in 2018-19 falling to 31.5% in 2021-22) and more than a quarter (28.6%) said they had not received support from social services in the past year, up from 23.1% in 2018-19.

