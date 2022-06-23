Plans to create transport network in the south east revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Plans to create transport network in the south east revealed

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 2.38pm
Plans to create a transport network in the south east of England have been revealed (Cathal McNaughton/PA)
Plans to create a transport network in the south east of England have been revealed (Cathal McNaughton/PA)

Plans to create a transport network in the south east of England have been revealed.

Councils, MPs and businesses spearheaded by Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani and East Sussex County Council have today revealed ambitious plans to create a fully integrated and carbon neutral transport network in the south east by 2050.

Called Transport for the South East (TfSE) the project hopes to be partially funded through ticket sales and partially from a grant from the Department for Transport.

The project aims to become a statutory sub-national transport body, like Transport for the North which covers 56 local authorities including Manchester and Leeds and was established in 2018.

Holiday getaway
Freight and holiday traffic queues at the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Transport for the North’s powers include producing a strategy which the Government must formally consider during decision making, funding organisations to deliver transport projects, working with local authorities to fund and deliver road schemes, be consulted on rail franchises which provide services in the area, and take forward smart ticketing on public transport.

The project would cover rail, road, air and sea travel projects across Kent and Medway, East and West Sussex, Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey and the Isle of Wight.

Rather than “planning for vehicles” as has been done in the past, it is hoped Transport for the South East would shift and instead focus on planning for people and places.

The plan is the culmination of five years of technical work, stakeholder engagement and institutional development.

Nusrat Ghani ‘Muslimness’ allegation
Nusrat Ghani hailed the plans as vitally important (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

It is the blueprint for future investment in strategic transport infrastructure for the next 30 years and sets out the steps to decarbonise the transport system across the region, level up left-behind communities and facilitate sustainable economic growth in the south east.

MP Nusrat Ghani said: “The development of a sustainable and green transport strategy in the south east is of vital importance and I am pleased to be supporting this strategy.

“Transport is the key to productivity and as the region continues to grow, we should recognise it should be given the appropriate infrastructure funding for its roads, its railways, its aviation infrastructure, and its ports.

“I will continue to work with councillor Keith Glazier, with East Sussex County Council and TfSE so we can get the support we need for East Sussex and for Wealden, in particular.

“The south east is a principal international gateway and better transport connections throughout the region will benefit the UK as a whole.”

Transport issues in the south east TfSE aims to tackle include:

– Crowding and reliability issues on the Brighton Main Line
– M25 and Dartford Crossing congestion
– Congestion and connectivity issues on the M27/A27/A259 corridor
– Access to the Ports of Dover and Southampton
– A shortage of lorry parking and driver welfare facilities
– Pressure on rural bus services

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]