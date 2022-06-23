Detective rejects Gaia family’s claims over police inquiry, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Detective rejects Gaia family’s claims over police inquiry, inquest hears

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 4.12pm
Gaia Pope-Sutherland (Dorset Coroner’s Court/PA)
A senior detective has denied claims he told the family of missing teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland that he took over the investigation because it had been badly run, an inquest heard.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Devoto said in fact he had “no concerns” about the inquiry when he was appointed senior investigating officer five days after the 19-year-old was last seen alive.

The teenager, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage on November 7 2017.

Dorset Coroner’s Court heard Mr Devoto was appointed to lead the investigation on November 12 after it was classified as a homicide and handed to officers from the major crime investigation team.

At the request of the Pope-Sutherland family, Mr Devoto met with them on November 17 to discuss the investigation.

Gaia Pope-Sutherland was found dead near a coastal path in Swanage, Dorset, 11 days after going missing in November 2017 (Dorset Police/PA)
Richard Sutherland had previously told the inquest that during the meeting the detective told him he had taken over because he was “not happy” with the way the inquiry was being run.

Sarah Clarke QC, counsel to the inquest, asked Mr Devoto about Mr Sutherland’s comments.

He replied: “Those comments were not said, and I had no concerns about the investigation.”

Miss Clarke asked: “As far as you’re concerned, that wasn’t said?”

“Absolutely not,” he replied.

“(The purpose of the meeting was to) update Mr Sutherland on the investigation and he had a number of questions that he wanted answered.

“Mr Sutherland was very polite, very calm and the information I gave I felt he was acknowledging it and that he appreciated it and after the meeting we shook hands, and I didn’t feel there were any issues.”

The teenager's body was found near the coast 11 days after she went missing (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The teenager’s father had suggested Mr Devoto was “hostile” during the meeting, which the officer also rejected.

Mr Devoto explained that Mr Sutherland had been accompanied by two other people, one of whom became “very loud and very aggressive”.

“I had to remind her that the object of the meeting was for me to give an update to Mr Sutherland and if she continued then we would have to go into another office,” he said.

“With that she behaved appropriately and allowed me to update Mr Sutherland and he then had a series of questions that he wants answered, we shook hands and he went on his way.”

Miss Clarke asked: “As far as you were concerned did you behave in a hostile way?”

He replied: “No, not at all.”

Police investigating Ms Pope-Sutherland's disappearance undertake a fingertip search
After the college student was reported missing a large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, the National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue, and members of the public.

On November 18, her body was found by police search teams in undergrowth between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point.

The inquest continues.

