Gang spied on Amir Khan in restaurant before taking £72,000 watch, court told

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 4.34pm
Amir Khan was robbed of his custom-made watch worth £72,000 (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Amir Khan was robbed of his custom-made watch worth £72,000 (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Former world boxing champion Amir Khan had his £72,000 watch snatched at gunpoint after a member of a robbery gang spied on him while he dined in a restaurant, a court heard.

Mr Khan, 35, is said to have had the custom-made Franck Muller timepiece stolen after leaving a restaurant with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, and a friend on High Road in Leyton, east London.

After Mr Khan left the venue, a car pulled up on the street and a number of men jumped out before he was threatened with a firearm and robbed of his watch, prosecutors told the court.

The Franck Muller watch was custom-made for Amir Khan and worth £72,000 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, were remanded into custody after appearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged over the incident on April 18.

All three suspects, from north London, are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Bana and Campbell have also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm.

Campbell faces further counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Deputy District Judge Tony Woodcock remanded the trio into custody ahead of a further hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 25.

