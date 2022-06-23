Ban for Manchester City fan who threw flare on to playing area in title decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ban for Manchester City fan who threw flare on to playing area in title decider

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 6.12pm
An exterior general view of the Etihad Stadium in Manchester (Tim Markland/PA)
A Manchester City fan who threw a lit smoke flare on to the playing area during the club’s vital season-ending clash with Aston Villa has received a three-year football banning order.

Phillip Maxwell, 29, from Knowsley, Merseyside, hurled the missile across the heads of supporters and stewards after City equalised in the 78th minute on their way to a dramatic 3-2 win to clinch the Premier League title.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard a police spotter captured the incident at the Etihad Stadium on May 22.

Shahid Khan, prosecuting, said: “We would submit there was a clear risk to injury.”

He quoted recent Home Office figures which had showed an 18.6% increase last season in the use of pyrotechnics across the top five divisions of English football, compared to the pre-Covid 2019/20 season.

A total of 20 smoke flares were lit at the City-Villa fixture alone with some hitting supporters, he added.

A view of the the Premier League Trophy in Manchester CIty colours (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chloe Gaffney, defending, said her client accepted the prosecution case but disputed he intended to throw the missile towards the away supporters.

She said: “The defendant himself has described it as an act of immaturity.

“This is an experience he does not want to go through again.”

Maxwell, of Anzio Row, was fined £1,440 and ordered to also pay £229 costs.

Chairman of the bench Sohail Ahmed told him: “You have lost your good character and paid a big price for this stupid mistake.”

Following sentencing, Kerry Grieve, district crown prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Maxwell‘s actions were thoughtless and selfish.

“Flares create a risk to the safety of players and spectators.

“On this occasion, thankfully nobody was hurt but we have seen many times the consequences of flares at football matches and we must root out those who jeopardise the safety of others.

“The CPS are committed to taking a robust stance towards tackling football-related disorder as we continue to play a crucial role in making sports such as football inclusive and safe to watch.”

