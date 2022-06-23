Charles urges Commonwealth leaders to take bold actions for sustainable future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles urges Commonwealth leaders to take bold actions for sustainable future

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 6.22pm
The Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince of Wales has urged Commonwealth leaders to take bold actions and lead the world in the “right direction” towards a sustainable future.

Charles described the family of nations as a “common market”, which if it worked together could tackle the issue which “lies at the very heart of what the Commonwealth is looking to achieve”.

In a meeting of his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) – launched in 2020 to help accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future – the prince spoke to world leaders in Rwanda, including the African country’s president Paul Kagame and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince of Wales visit to Rwanda
The Prince of Wales with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Rwanda President Paul Kagame (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The prince told the delegates, who included Fifa president Gianni Infantino: “If we can commit to being bold in our ambition – but more importantly in our action – the Commonwealth, as one of the world largest ‘common markets’ has a real opportunity to lead the world in the right direction.”

The heir to the throne went on to say: “This meeting has been, in fact, three years on the making.

“Following Chogm 2018 in London, I felt strongly that sustainability, and indeed a sustainable future, lies at the very heart of what the Commonwealth is looking to achieve – for Nature, People and Planet.”

Charles told the meeting he had been working for the past three years with his SMI and now had more than 300 chief executive officers from across the globe – representing he said assets worth 70 trillion dollars – “wanting to contribute to accelerating the world’s green economy”.

He added: “But, ladies and gentlemen, they cannot do this without your help.

“To move forward at pace and scale we need to be clear on the enabling environment and the demand signals so that industry and investors know where to go, be it for renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, sustainable aviation fuel or regenerative agriculture.”

In a separate meeting with other Commonwealth leaders, Charles warned attempts to wipe out malaria have been derailed by Covid-19.

Speaking during a summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases at the nearby Intare conference centre, Kigali, the prince said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, 2022 must be a turning point.

“Post Covid-19, the world is paying greater attention to infectious diseases, and we must capitalise on this to provide proper support to prepare for, and respond to, infectious disease outbreaks.”

During the event, the heir to the throne also met Melinda French Gates and director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedross Adhanom-Ghebreyesus and Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi.

Charles, president of Malaria No More UK, added: “Largely due to Covid-19 pandemic there remains a great amount to do if our ambitions are to be met.”

In a lighter moment during the day, Charles adopted an injured crane yesterday which had lost the ability to fly and joked: “No flies on me.”

Charles was visiting Kigali’s first wildlife sanctuary, Umusambi Village, which is home to more than 50 of the endangered crane species, the peaceful sanctuary has lush green wetlands and trees on the outskirts of the Rwandan capital.

As he walked around the village, Charles was told that endangered cranes rely on the wetlands for survival but that most of the wetlands in the world are disappearing.

He then met a crane called Mutesi, which means Spoilt, as the bird has been so well treated that she prefers the company of humans to her feathered friends.

Olivier Nsengimana, founder and executive of Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association, presented Charles with an adoption certificate for the bird, telling the Prince: “From now on, she is yours.”

A clearly delighted Charles replied: “Oh. You must keep me informed.”

