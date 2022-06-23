Dozens of hazel dormice released to create ‘northern stronghold’ for the species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dozens of hazel dormice released to create ‘northern stronghold’ for the species

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 12.02am
Hazel dormouse held as part of reintroduction project (Peter Howarth/PTES/PA)
Hazel dormouse held as part of reintroduction project (Peter Howarth/PTES/PA)

Conservationists aim to create a “northern stronghold” for the threatened hazel dormice with a release of 39 of the tiny mammals in Lancashire.

The hazel dormice have been reintroduced into ancient woodland owned by the National Trust as part of efforts to help the endangered species come back from the brink of extinction.

It follows a reintroduction of 30 hazel dormice last year in neighbouring woodland owned by Government agency Natural England, in the Arnside and Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The move aims to create a bigger and better-connected population of hazel dormice in the north-west of England.

A native hazel dormouse (Kerstin Hinze)
A native hazel dormouse (Kerstin Hinze)

It is hoped further releases will take place in the area in the future, and there are plans to erect a dormouse bridge over the West Coast Mainline railway to connect the 2021 and 2022 reintroduction sites, conservationists said.

The native dormouse, immortalised as the sleepy guest at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in Alice in Wonderland, has suffered declines of more than half since 2000 and have vanished from 17 English counties.

Annual dormouse reintroductions began in 1993 and have been managed by People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) since 2000, with last year’s project marking a milestone of more than 1,000 animals released across the country.

The Lancashire reintroduction has been led by the PTES and the National Trust, and delivered by the University of Cumbria’s Back On Our Map (Boom) project and partners.

The dormice are bred in captivity and undergo a nine-week quarantine with regular health checks before their release, to ensure only healthy animals are put into the wild.

They have been released into their woodland habitat, which has been selected to make sure it meets their needs, in large wire mesh cages with food and water, which will be regularly checked before being opened in 10 days to allow them to start to explore their new home.

Ian White, dormouse and training officer for PTES, said: “Hazel dormice have declined by a staggering 51% since 2000 and are considered extinct in 17 English counties.

“The only way we can rebuild their populations is to continue managing known habitats correctly to ensure the survival of any existing populations and to carefully release healthy, captive bred dormice into well-managed woodlands.”

A cage the dormice are released into before being let into the wild (Peter Howarth/PTES/PA)
A cage the dormice are released into before being let into the wild (Peter Howarth/PTES/PA)

He said it was hoped this year’s dormice would thrive in their new home and in time meet up with the neighbouring group to form a wider population in Lancashire.

Jamie Armstrong, Ranger for the National Trust said: “Our woodlands have been carefully managed by National Trust rangers and volunteers for decades to ensure that they support a wide range of flora and fauna.

“This work has led to a diverse woodland structure which makes the chosen area the ideal habitat for dormice.

“This, coupled with its close proximity to the 2021 reintroduction site, will hopefully create a thriving population which will spread throughout neighbouring woodlands.”

