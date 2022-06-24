Katie Price set to be sentenced for breaching restraining order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Price set to be sentenced for breaching restraining order

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 2.48am
Katie Price alongside fiancee Carl Woods arrives at Lewes Crown Court, West Sussex, where she is appearing on charges of breaching a restraining order. Picture date: Wednesday May 25, 2022 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Katie Price alongside fiancee Carl Woods arrives at Lewes Crown Court, West Sussex, where she is appearing on charges of breaching a restraining order. Picture date: Wednesday May 25, 2022 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Katie Price is to be sentenced on Friday for breaching a restraining order.

The former glamour model and reality TV star, 44, pleaded guilty earlier this year to breaching the five-year restraining order against her ex-husband’s fiancée.

Price sent abusive messages to Kieran Hayler about his fiancée, Michelle Penticost, in January, a court heard.

The 44-year-old had been banned from contacting Ms Penticost directly or indirectly under the terms of a restraining order imposed in June 2019.

Price pleaded guilty in March and was warned she faces going to jail.

She is set to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Friday morning for sentencing.

