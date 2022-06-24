Six die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter used in Die Hard and The Rock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter used in Die Hard and The Rock

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 7.25am
Emergency personnel look over the sight of a helicopter that crashed in Blair, West Virginia (Chris Jackson/AP)
A Vietnam-era helicopter showcased in action movies crashed on a rural West Virginia road, killing all six people on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Bell UH-1B “Huey” aircraft crashed along Route 17 in Logan County at about 5pm on Wednesday.

Everyone on board were killed, said Ray Bryant, chief of operations for the Logan County emergency ambulance service authority.

The helicopter crashed in clear weather on a road near the local airport, he said.

“The entire cab of it was on fire,” Mr Bryant said in a phone interview on Thursday.

Emergency personnel look over the sight of a helicopter that crashed in Blair, West Virginia
“It was recognised by the first responders as being a helicopter from this area because we see it a lot,” he said.

The crash happened during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts at MARPAT Aviation in Logan.

It was scheduled to begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday, according to MARPAT’s website.

During the event, visitors could sign up to ride or fly the historic helicopter, described by organisers as one of the last of its kind still flying.

The helicopter was flown by the 114th Assault Helicopter Company, The Knights of the Sky, in Vinh Long, Vietnam, throughout much of the 1960s, according to MARPAT.

After the Huey returned to the US in 1971, the website says, it was featured in movies like Die Hard, The Rock and Under Siege: Dark Territory.

Neither reunion organisers nor MARPAT officials returned requests for a comment on Thursday.

The road was closed after the crash
Patty Belcher, who lives nearby, was driving to the shop when she came upon the crash.

“There was smoke so thick that you couldn’t hardly see nothing but smoke and flames,” she said by phone on Thursday.

“It was coming down the ditch line on the righthand side, and I said, ‘My God, I better turn around. It might catch this truck on fire.’ So I turned around and came back.”

The crash was near the Battle of Blair Mountain historic sites, where a deadly clash erupted a century ago as thousands of coal miners marched to unionise in West Virginia.

Bobbi Childs saw smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man who was trapped.

“I saw that there was a guy trapped, I guess the captain. I tried to get down to the door where he was at. You could see him plain as day. I tried to get to him, but the fire was too hot. I couldn’t get to him,” they told WOWK-TV.

The road was expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

