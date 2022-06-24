Paolo Banchero joins Orlando Magic as first pick in NBA Draft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Paolo Banchero joins Orlando Magic as first pick in NBA Draft

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 9.15am
Paolo Banchero, right, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number one pick overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA Draft (John Minchillo/AP/PA)
Paolo Banchero, right, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number one pick overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA Draft (John Minchillo/AP/PA)

Orlando Magic made Paolo Banchero the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Banchero, who has only played one season at college level with Duke, follows in the footsteps of Shaquille O’Neal after he was the number one pick by Magic in 1992.

The draft was also notable for Jeremy Sochan being picked ninth overall by the San Antonio Spurs, which made him the first British player selected in the draft in more than a decade since Ryan Richards was chosen by Spurs in 2010.

Forward Banchero’s selection started a night of glitz and glamour at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday and a return to usual tradition.

The 2020 and 2021 draft picks had to be moved from its normal June date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Banchero selected by Magic, it allowed Oklahoma City Thunder to pick Gonzaga centre Chet Holmgren with their second selection.

Forward Jabari Smith, of Auburn, was chosen by Houston Rockets as the third pick of the evening in New York.

Sochan’s position in the top 10 made it a memorable night for Great Britain.

Oklahoma-born Sochan has a Polish mother and American father but grew up in England and played for Solent Kestrels in Southampton before he continued his development with Milton Keynes-based MK Trojans.

