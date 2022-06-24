Golfers warned of further sanctions if they continue to play in LIV breakaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Golfers warned of further sanctions if they continue to play in LIV breakaway

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 12.40pm
LIV Golf rebels have been warned further sanctions are likely after initial fines and bans were issued for their participation in the Saudi breakaway series (Steven Paston/PA)
LIV Golf rebels have been warned further sanctions are likely after initial fines and bans were issued for their participation in the Saudi breakaway series (Steven Paston/PA)

LIV Golf rebels have been warned further sanctions are likely if they continue to play in the Saudi-backed breakaway series after the DP World Tour players involved who “wilfully broke rules” were fined £100,000 and banned from next month’s Scottish Open.

The likes of Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer – all Ryder Cup veterans – are among those punished after taking part at the inaugural event in Hertfordshire earlier this month despite not having received releases to do so.

They have been warned more penalties may be forthcoming should they play in next week’s event in Portland, Oregon.

LIV Golf Invitational Series – London – Day Two – Centurion Club
The likes of Ian Poulter have been fined and banned by the DP World Tour for their involvement in the LIV Golf Invitational Series (Steven Paston/PA)

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley refused to confirm whether Ryder Cup participation was also at stake but stressed the qualification criteria for next year’s event in Rome had not yet been finalised.

Announcing the sanctions the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, said in a statement: “It is important to note that participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions.”

While the PGA Tour immediately indefinitely banned all their members within minutes of the players teeing off at Centurion Club a fortnight ago the DP World Tour delayed making a decision until now.

Pelley consulted the organisation’s wider membership before the decision was taken to sanction the involved players, who in addition to the Scottish Open – traditionally used as a warm-up for the Open Championship the following week – have also been banned from PGA Tour co-sanctioned Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship next month.

“Quite simply several of our members wilfully broke our rules and regulations of conflicting tournament regulations that is in the membership handbook that they have signed,” said Pelley.

“It is not a new rule, it has been around for 30 years.

“In speaking to many of our members they were disheartened; they felt disrespected, disrespect for the tour from the members that did wilfully break these rules and regulations that are there to govern our tour, to protect themselves, to protect the sponsors and stakeholders.

“At the end of the day the action required a consequence and we felt we made a fair and proportionate move.”

On whether the possibility to be involved in the Ryder Cup could be withdrawn the DP World Tour chief executive, who stressed their decision was made independently of their American counterparts, added: “European qualification for 2023 has not been announced yet and until it is announced we have no comment to make on the Ryder Cup.”

Money raised from the fines will be shared equally between the prize funds of upcoming tournaments on the DP World Tour and the tour’s charitable Golf for Good programme.

But while the £100,000 fine may seem punitive it pales into insignificance compared to the money on offer from LIV Golf.

For example, Charl Schwartzel took home £3.2million for winning the opening event while last place in the 48-man, no-cut tournament received £97,500.

And last month LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman made a commitment for the organisation to pay any fines incurred by their participants.

‘We’ll defend you, we’ll reimburse your fines and we’ll represent you if you want to go down the legal route,” the Australian said in early May.

