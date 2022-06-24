‘The dream comes true’: Croatia to start using euros in January By Press Association June 24 2022, 2.26pm European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks to Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (Olivier Matthys/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up European Union leaders have agreed that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro in January, bringing the number of nations sharing the currency to 20. “The euro is the monetary expression of our shared destiny and has been part of our European dream,” said EU Council President Charles Michel, who chaired a summit of bloc leaders in Brussels. “Now, the dream comes true for Croatia.” Following talks with EU lawmakers and the European Central Bank, the process will conclude with the expected adoption in July of three legal acts that will enable the switch. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Russians accused of using more deadly weapons in fight for eastern Ukraine EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end EU proposes 300 billion-euro roadmap to ditch Russian energy John Purvis obituary: Ex-MEP from St Andrews who championed vision of united Europe