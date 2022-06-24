‘Mind-blowing’ to be made MBE, says film hairstylist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Mind-blowing’ to be made MBE, says film hairstylist

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 4.17pm
Hairstylist Martin Samuel is a three-times Oscar nominee (Victoria Jones/PA)
A film hairstylist who helped to create looks including Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow, Madonna’s Eva in Evita and David Bowie’s red-and-blond look in The Man Who Fell To Earth said it was “mind-blowing” to be made an MBE.

Martin Samuel received the honour from the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on Friday, and said Prince William joked to him: “Well I don’t really have much hair to speak of.”

Mr Samuel told the PA news agency: “And then (the Duke) said, ‘Well I don’t really have much hair to speak of’, and I said, ‘but your wife does have beautiful hair’, so he said, ‘I’ll tell her that’.”

The three-times Oscar-nominated international film hairstylist has also worked with Dame Helen Mirren and Anthony Hopkins in the film Hitchcock (2012), and on musical film Pink Floyd – The Wall directed by Alan Parker.

Hairstylist Martin Samuel
When asked which celebrity was the most exciting to work with, he replied: “Well, the most excitable would be Madonna.

“It was an absolute delight working with Dame Helen Mirren and Anthony Hopkins. They were a delight to work with. Johnny Depp is amazing, worked with him for five years so it was a long relationship.”

He added: “Each actor and actress that you work with is very exciting in their own way and you have a special relationship with them, a special personal relationship with each one, because you are the one that they see first thing in the morning, and you’re the one that puts them into character and stays with them all day long, making sure that they’re fine and look fine.”

When devising the universally recognisable Captain Jack Sparrow hairstyle for actor Johnny Depp, Mr Samuel was heavily influenced by the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, who was a hero of Mr Depp’s.

He said: “The way the director, Gore Verbinski, wanted it to look was kind of quirky in a sense, and I knew that Johnny Depp liked Keith Richards, his hero, and his scarves and his hanging bits of braid and things like that.

“So I created some wig prototype thing and then Johnny, I’d worked with him before so we had a relationship, said, ‘This is great. How did you know this would work for Captain Jack?’ Because it was all so new, no-one knew it was going to become a big franchise. Pirate films had just gone completely out of fashion.

“So he loved it, and we elaborated and he put his input into more of the jewels and the braids and the bits and pieces and we worked on it together then.”

