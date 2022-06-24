Indigenous groups mourn Amazon expert killed alongside UK journalist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Indigenous groups mourn Amazon expert killed alongside UK journalist

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 4.19pm
Indigenous people attend the funeral of Bruno Pereira at the Morada da Paz cemetery, in Recife (Teresa Maia/AP)
Indigenous people attend the funeral of Bruno Pereira at the Morada da Paz cemetery, in Recife (Teresa Maia/AP)

Members of Brazilian indigenous groups, friends and family members have attended the funeral of Bruno Pereira, who was killed with a British journalist during a trip to the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

His body was to be cremated following the ceremony.

Mr Pereira, who was on leave from the Brazilian government agency for indigenous affairs, and reporter Dom Phillips were allegedly killed by a fisherman on June 5, the day they disappeared in the Javari Valley region, close to Brazil’s border with Peru and Colombia.

Brazil Amazon
Beatriz Matos, right, is consoled during the funeral of husband Bruno Pereira (Teresa Maia/AP)

Members of the Xukuru indigenous group sang mourning songs close to Mr Pereira’s sealed coffin during the ceremony in Recife.

Police investigators said last week the bodies of the two men were found deep in the forest, where they were taken by their killer. Police have arrested three people in connection with the crime.

Mr Pereira had been trying to help indigenous groups of the Javari Valley create a 220-mile trail marking the south-western border of their territory to help protect it from encroachment by ranchers and other outsiders.

He was helping Mr Phillips during a reporting trip to the region when they were attacked. The journalist, whose funeral was scheduled for Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, was writing a book on Amazon preservation.

