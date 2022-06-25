What the papers say – June 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – June 25

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 6.47am
Saturday’s papers concentrate on the fall-out from the Conservative party’s defeat in two crunch polls as Boris Johnson’s leadership faces fresh crisis.

The Daily Mirror pulls no punches on its front page, telling the Prime Minister to “Go now.”

The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian and The Times carry a similar message for the embattled PM, although it comes via Tory rebels who are reportedly plotting their next move to oust Mr Johnson.

The Independent similarly says the Prime Minister is in peril, with even MPs who supported him during the confidence vote a matter of weeks ago now telling the paper they have jumped ship.

The Daily Express takes a different stance, declaring the PM has vowed to “fight (the) next general election… and win!”.

The Health Secretary has accused Labour and the Liberal Democrats of having an “anti-Tory electoral pact”, the Daily Mail adds.

The Sun‘s front page claims Katie Price “was so cocky about dodging jail” she booked a trip to Thailand before her court hearing.

Elsewhere, FT Weekend and i weekend carry the US Supreme Court’s overruling of women’s constitutional right to abortion.

And the Daily Star reports on the risk of skin cancer to builders and others who work outdoors.

