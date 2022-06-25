Scientists use tadpoles to identify new rare children’s genetic disease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Scientists use tadpoles to identify new rare children’s genetic disease

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 12.19pm
A tadpole (Jacob King/PA)
A tadpole (Jacob King/PA)

A new genetic disease which causes some children’s brains to develop abnormally resulting in delayed intellectual development has been discovered by scientists using tadpoles.

An international team of researchers from the universities of Portsmouth, Southampton and Copenhagen found that changes in a protein coding gene caused the rare illness.

The scientists used cells from tadpoles to mimic the gene called glutamate ionotropic receptor AMPA Type Subunit 1 (GRIA1) to show that these changes were the cause of the behaviour-altering disease.

Study co-author Professor Matt Guille, of the University of Portsmouth, said: “Next generation DNA sequencing is transforming our ability to make new diagnoses and discover new genetic causes of rare disorders.

“The main bottleneck in providing diagnoses for these patients is linking a change discovered in their genome firmly to their disease.

“Making the suspect genetic change in tadpoles allows us to test whether it causes the same illness in humans.

“The resulting data allow us to support our colleagues in providing the more timely, accurate diagnosis that patients and their families so desperately need.”

A stethoscope (Lynne Cameron/PA)
A stethoscope (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Dr Annie Goodwin, research fellow at Portsmouth and co-author of the study published in the American Journal Of Human Genetics, said: “This was a transformational piece of work for us.

“The ability to analyse human-like behaviours in tadpoles with sufficient accuracy to detect genetic disease-linked changes opens the opportunity to help identify a huge range of diseases.

“This is particularly important given that so many neurodevelopmental diseases are currently undiagnosed.”

The team said by identifying the variant which causes the disease, it would help clinicians develop targeted interventions to help patients and their families and could also lead to screening and prenatal diagnosis.

