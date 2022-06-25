Todd Boehly exploring player trade deals to freshen up Chelsea squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Todd Boehly exploring player trade deals to freshen up Chelsea squad

By Press Association
June 25 2022, 1.01pm Updated: June 25 2022, 8.33pm
Todd Boehly, pictured, has wasted no time in shaking up Chelsea's administrative set-up (Adam Davy/PA)
Todd Boehly, pictured, has wasted no time in shaking up Chelsea’s administrative set-up (Adam Davy/PA)

Todd Boehly will attempt to shake up Chelsea’s summer transfer business through a series of US-style player trade deals, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea’s new supremo has already put the wheels in motion on a major administrative overhaul at Stamford Bridge, acting as interim sporting director this summer.

And Chelsea’s new co-controlling owner and chairman will explore a number of player swaps to freshen up the Blues squad.

Todd Boehly file photo
Todd Boehly, right, has replaced Bruce Buck, left, as Chelsea chairman (Adam Davy/PA)

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are among those who can leave west London this summer, it is understood.

Chelsea have been encouraged by Juventus towards a move for long-term defensive target Matthijs De Ligt, and Germany forward Werner could be offered in a part exchange deal.

Werner has failed to hit his Bundesliga heights at Chelsea but still remains a squad and fan favourite due to his hard-working attitude and upbeat demeanour.

Chelsea are thought to be willing to let the 26-year-old depart this summer however, provided a deal can be struck to suit all parties.

Juventus would demand up to 100million euros in a straight cash sale for De Ligt, but Chelsea would not entertain such a high fee.

Ziyech could be another to be included in a potential swap deal, but AC Milan are understood to have revived their previous interest in the Morocco winger.

The former Ajax star has struggled to impose himself on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, having been among those players Frank Lampard had wanted to build his attacking set-up around.

Chelsea’s new chiefs Boehly and Clearlake Capital have wasted no time in refreshing the Blues’ off-field structure.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Hakim Ziyech, pictured, could be among those to leave Chelsea this summer (John Walton/PA)

The 48-year-old Boehly has taken the short-term helm as sporting director, and that means he will oversee all transfer negotiations.

Boehly has also replaced Bruce Buck as Chelsea chairman, with director Marina Granovskaia having departed Stamford Bridge too.

The Blues will search for a new sporting director in tandem with carrying out summer transfer business, but new playing recruits are the clear priority.

Former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards is understood to be among the front-runners for the sporting director role.

Monaco’s Paul Mitchell is also thought to be keen on a return to England, and boasts a fine reputation in the global game.

Raheem Sterling is understood to remain among Chelsea’s top transfer targets for the summer, with the Blues encouraged by the Manchester City star’s desire for a new challenge.

Chelsea can still complete a deal for Jules Kounde but are yet to agree a fee with Sevilla, with the France defender ready to make the Stamford Bridge switch.

