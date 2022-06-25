Killer drivers could receive life sentences under new rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Killer drivers could receive life sentences under new rules

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 12.02am
The new sentencing regime far exceeds the previous maximum penalty of 14 years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Killer drivers will face up to life in prison under new sentencing rules coming into force this week.

Judges will be able to hand down life sentences to dangerous drivers who kill and careless drivers who kill while under the influence of drink or drugs.

The new sentencing regime far exceeds the previous maximum penalty of 14 years.

Drivers who kill now face life sentences under new legislation (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The change comes into effect on Tuesday as a result of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act.

The reforms will also create a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving, meaning those who inflict long-term or permanent injuries also face tougher sentences.

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab said: “Too many lives have been lost to reckless behaviour behind the wheel, devastating families.

“We have changed the law so that those responsible will now face the possibility of life behind bars.”

At the same time, the Government is changing the rules to allow judges to grant people with hearing loss the additional support of sign language interpreters during jury deliberations.

Previously, only the 12 sworn jurors were permitted to enter deliberation rooms meaning those who have hearing loss were unable participate.

Mr Raab added: “The right to be judged by your peers dates back to Magna Carta, and is a cornerstone of our justice system.

“We’re changing the law so that many more deaf people have the opportunity to carry out this important civic duty.”

