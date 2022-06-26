What the papers say – June 26 By Press Association June 26 2022, 2.47am What the papers say – June 26 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The papers on Sunday are led by the Prime Minister’s hopes for a third term in Parliament. The Observer reports Boris Johnson’s insistence he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections has been labelled “delusional” by senior Conservatives. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/d456qi5pBQ— The Observer (@ObserverUK) June 25, 2022 The Sunday Telegraph says the PM is set to impose new steel tariffs in a bid to win back Red Wall seats. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'PM imposes steel tariffs to win back Red Wall'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/a82tWaY5cR— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 25, 2022 The Sunday Express leads with Mr Johnson being urged not to “give an inch” to striking rail staff. Sunday Express front page: Crackdown on militant unions #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/2Y1omp2wNy pic.twitter.com/ZYrUBWYP8T— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 25, 2022 The Sunday Mirror reports the High Court has ruled Home Secretary Priti Patel breached the Equality Act in housing refugees in “shoddy” Kent barracks until 2026. Tomorrow’s front page: Priti breaks law in another asylum scandal #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/7J2bIZLpGB pic.twitter.com/6WP8MXjKQp— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 25, 2022 And the Daily Star Sunday leads with a new warning for Wimbledon attendees. Sunday's front page: No balls please 🎾🎾#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/2KWex36iO6 pic.twitter.com/mdS7MQHctp— Daily Star (@dailystar) June 25, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier What the papers say – June 25 What the papers say – June 24 What the papers say – June 23 What the papers say – June 22