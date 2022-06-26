Biden urges G7 to remain united against Russian aggression in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden urges G7 to remain united against Russian aggression in Ukraine

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 10.47am Updated: June 26 2022, 12.05pm
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, greets US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit (Michael Kappeler/dpa/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes the West will “splinter” as his invasion of Ukraine drags on, Joe Biden has warned

Speaking at the G7 summit in Germany, the US president praised the allies who have stuck together and stood up to the Kremlin during four months of war, applying sanctions on Russia while sending weaponry to Ukraine.

Greeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday, Mr Biden praised his counterpart for helping to sustain pressure on Russia and urged him to keep at it – a central message of his five-day trip to meet allies at summits in Germany and Spain.

Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz
Joe Biden, left, said Olaf Scholz’s tough response to Russian aggression had set an example to other European leaders (Leonhard Foeger/Pool/AP)

Mr Biden warned: “We have to stay together, because Putin has been counting on from the beginning that somehow Nato and the G7 would splinter.

“But we haven’t and we’re not going to.

“We can’t let this aggression take the form it has and get away with it.”

Mr Scholz, hosting the annual Group of Seven summit in the Bavarian alps, greeted Mr Biden on a balcony overlooking what the US president called a “magnificent” view of lush greenery and towering peaks.

Germany G7 Summit
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre left, and his wife Britta Ernst, centre right, welcomed European Council President Charles Michel, left, and his wife Amelie Derbaudrenghien to the G7 summit (Martin Meissner/AP)

Mr Biden credited Mr Scholz for helping to lead Europe in standing up to Russia, saying his tough response “had a great impact on the rest of Europe to move”.

Meanwhile, EU leaders used the summit to reaffirm the bloc’s “unwavering unity” in backing Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel said the EU is providing Kyiv with money and political support, adding: “Ukraine needs more and we are committed to providing more.”

