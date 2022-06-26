Mandatory Covid-19 restrictions unlikely to return despite rising cases – Leitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mandatory Covid-19 restrictions unlikely to return despite rising cases – Leitch

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 11.25am
Mandatory restrictions are unlikely to return, Jason Leitch said (Brian Lawless/PA)
Mandatory restrictions are unlikely to return, Jason Leitch said (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mandatory coronavirus restrictions are unlikely to return in Scotland despite a significant rise in cases, Jason Leitch has said.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that in the week ending June 17, an estimated 250,700 people in private households in Scotland had Covid-19 – amounting to around one in 20.

It is an increase from 176,900 – around one in 30 people – the previous week, the highest level in the UK.

People testing positive for Covid-19 in private households in the UK
(PA Graphics)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it would be “sensible” for people to wear face coverings indoors, however there is no legal requirement to do so.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Show, Professor Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, said he “honestly” does not think mandatory restrictions will be reintroduced.

He said: “Something dramatic would have to happen to the virus.

“We’ve got fatigue from this. We’re all a bit fed up. People are going back about their business.

2020 Fletcher of Saltoun Award
National clinical director Jason Leitch (Saltire Society/PA)

“Glastonbury is on, TRNSMT is on next week. I remember us talking about TRNSMT a year ago where we were struggling to get it back on.

“All of those things are really, really important to get back.”

But he warned the public there would be “small prices to pay” in order to ensure “normality” continues.

“Science, vaccination, staying off your work, face coverings are small prices to pay in order to get society back,” he added.

Prof Leitch has just recovered from Covid-19 himself after he shared a positive lateral flow test on social media last week.

The exact number of people with the virus in Scotland is unknown since regular testing of the public ended in April.

And while we should be “concerned” about the rise in cases, Prof Leitch said the spike is “entirely predictable”.

“Let’s not underreact,” he said. “But let’s not overreact either because vaccines, antivirals, we know what to do.

“We’re able to live this in a different way that we could have before.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]