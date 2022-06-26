House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 10.07pm Updated: June 26 2022, 10.41pm
Firefighters are responding to the incident (Rui Vieira/PA)
People have been injured and a house has been destroyed after an explosion in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.

The force said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

One house has been destroyed and several others have been significantly damaged as well as nearby cars.

Casualties have been reported but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, police said.

The force thanked those who had “helped shocked and injured neighbours”.

Footage on social media shows flames, damage and debris from a terraced red brick house.

Aerial shots shared on Twitter also show flames billowing into the sky.

Evacuations are taking place and people have been urged to avoid the area, with Dulwich Road and surrounding roads closed.

Emergency services said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Cadent Gas and the National Grid are all working to manage the incident.

Six fire crews, three ambulances, five paramedic officers and a National Inter-Agency Liaison officer are among the resources that have been sent to the scene.

West Midlands Police tweeted: “Thank you for all you kind words. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this.

“Emergency workers form all services and the energy companies are working really hard in very difficult circumstances.

“Thanks to people who have helped shocked and injured neighbours.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service tweeted: “We have sent three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, @wmcareteam @WMASHART and a NILO to the scene.”

WMFS tweeted: “Six fire crews are in attendance at this incident involving an explosion on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding. Please avoid the area at this time.”

In a statement on its website, WMFS added: “At 20.38 fire crews responded to multiple reports of an explosion on Dulwich Lane, Kingstanding.

“The explosion, the cause of which is unknown at this time, has destroyed one property and caused damage to other properties and vehicles nearby.

“The number of casualties or injuries is not confirmed at this time,” it said.

“West Midlands Police are managing evacuations in the area and we urge those local to the incident to follow the instructions of emergency service officers at the scene.”

