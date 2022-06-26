LAFC hoping to form ‘long-term partnership’ with new signing Gareth Bale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

LAFC hoping to form ‘long-term partnership’ with new signing Gareth Bale

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 11.39pm
Wales talisman Gareth Bale is heading to Los Angeles (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wales talisman Gareth Bale is heading to Los Angeles (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Los Angeles FC are hoping their signing of Gareth Bale will prove a “long-term partnership”.

Wales international Bale revealed on Saturday he had agreed to join the Major League Soccer club following his release by Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old had been looking for a new club to maintain his fitness ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Making LAFC’s first official comment on the deal, co-president John Thorrington did not discuss the length of Bale’s contract but expressed confidence it would go beyond this winter’s tournament in Qatar.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Thorrington said: “I’d love to get into specifics but, as policy, I don’t.

“What I can tell you is that LAFC and Gareth are hoping that this is a long-term partnership and step for Gareth and his family.

“It was never about six months just for the World Cup. We were always talking about longer term than that. That was very clear from Gareth and his representative.

Bale is moving on after nine years with Real Madrid
Bale is moving on after nine years with Real Madrid (John Walton/PA)

“Obviously we expect him to be a top, top player for us and in this league, but we will do so sensibly.

“When Gareth is looking at what he needs to do, his priority will be at LAFC, we are absolutely sure of that, but we’re not naive to the fact that he, like some other players of ours, have a World Cup on the horizon.”

Bale is due to arrive in Los Angeles in the coming weeks and has been pencilled in for a potential debut against local rivals LA Galaxy early next month.

Thorrington, who is also the club’s general manager, said: “We don’t have a firm date. Our window opens in early July and that will be the first time we can register him.

Bale has been instrumental in Wales' qualification for the World Cup
Bale has been instrumental in Wales’ qualification for the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

“We still have to go through immigration paperwork and things like that but we are hopeful that in the next week to 10 days we’ll be able to take care of that for him and his family, to welcome them to Los Angeles and in order for him to start to get up to speed with the group and get his fitness up.

“The first game he would be potentially available for would be the game we have here on July 8.”

Bale is LAFC’s second high-profile signing this month after the capture of Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini from Juventus.

He will arrive as a regular squad member, rather than as a designated player outside the salary cap, and Thorrington has no doubt about the former Tottenham star’s motives.

He said: “You don’t win five Champions League trophies, you’re not the most valuable player of recent times, if you don’t have that hunger.

“We did our due diligence and I’m really excited about what this change of scene will mean for Gareth and his ability to focus on playing.

“If Gareth was making this decision with a financial motive, he wouldn’t be in MLS. I think what he saw in LAFC is a unique opportunity to make a real impact.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier