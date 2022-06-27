Wimbledon: Top talking points ahead of the 2022 championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon: Top talking points ahead of the 2022 championships

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 2.47am
The Queue in 2019 (PA)
The Queue in 2019 (PA)

A fortnight of exciting tennis beckons as the 2022 Wimbledon championships kick off this week.

Here is a rundown of some key talking points ahead of the start of the tournament:

– Return to full capacity for first time in three years

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The final in 2021 (Adam Davy/PA)

This year, the tournament will return to pre-Covid numbers for the first time in three years.

The grand slam was cancelled for the first time since the Second World War in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition did go ahead in 2021 with spectators, although most days it was only at 50% capacity.

This year, the full capacity – so up to 42,000 people – will descend again on the SW19 grounds.

The 2022 tournament will also see the return of “the Queue”, which sees people from around the world camping overnight and lining up for hours to buy on-the-door tickets every day.

– Great British hopes Sir Andy and Raducanu battle injuries

2022 Wimbledon Preview – Saturday June 25th – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Hopes are high for Emma Raducanu (John Walton/PA)

Emma Raducanu and Sir Andy Murray are both going into the championship with injuries.

Raducanu, the 10th seed, is hopeful of overcoming a side strain in time for the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sir Andy is unseeded and battling an abdominal strain.

But hopes are high for British players as none of the 17 British representatives in the men’s and women’s singles drew a seeded player in the first round.

– Russian and Belarussian players banned

Wimbledon’s decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine has had serious repercussions, with the ATP and WTA deciding to withhold ranking points from the tournament.

Men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev and women’s number five Aryna Sabalenka are among those to be banned, while it remains to be seen how many leading players decide not to enter because of the lack of points on offer.

– Serena Williams returns as wild card entry

2022 Wimbledon Preview – Saturday June 25th – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Serena Williams will be back in action (John Walton/PA)

Serena Williams has accepted a wild car at Wimbledon and is returning with the chance to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam singles titles.

The American won her 23rd title in 2017 when she won the Australian Open while pregnant, but has been unable to add to her tally since her comeback.

She has won seven titles on Centre Court but the 40-year-old has not played since limping out of the first round at the All England Club 12 months ago due to a leg injury, which raised doubts over whether she would play again.

– Record prize money

Wimbledon announced record prize money for this summer’s tournament, with the two singles champions taking home £2 million each.

The total prize money of £40.35 million is an 11.1% increase on 2021’s Championships, where capacity was reduced for Covid reasons, and 5.4% higher than the last regular tournament in 2019.

There was speculation the removal of ranking points following Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players could lead to a reduced prize fund but, with a full-capacity crowd and scheduled play on the middle Sunday for the first time, organisers have opted against taking that course of action.

– Robinsons and Wimbledon part ways after 86-year partnership

Tennis – 2014 Wimbledon Championships – Day Three – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The partnership with Robinsons is ending (PA)

Robinsons and Wimbledon have ended their sponsorship partnership after 86 years.

The squash brand confirmed it has not renewed its relationship with the tennis tournament, which has been one of the longest-running deals in sport after being set up in 1935.

Robinsons squash was created by Eric Smedley Hodgson and he handed the drink out to players on his first visit to the tournament.

The drink was so popular he was invited back every year and saw the drink move into commercial production.

The move comes a month after Robinsons confirmed it will become the official drinks sponsor for The Hundred cricket tournament.

– Wimbledon continues commitment to green credentials

In a bid to reduce its impact on the environment, Wimbledon is bringing in even more green measures.

In 2022, the tournament is introducing a reusable cup for hot drinks at The Championships and increasing the number of catering consumables which can be recycled.

Evian has launched a new recycling reward scheme, “Return4Reward” at the tournament, designed to encourage the recycling of drinks containers via a consumer reward scheme.

