What the papers say – June 27

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A summit in Germany, sky-rocketing property prices and a shortage of NHS dentists are among the topics in the nation’s papers.

Boris Johnson’s intervention into the G7 is front page of The Guardian, with the paper writing the PM “used a string of bilateral meetings and TV interviews to present himself as a bulwark against potential backsliding” on Ukraine.

Guardian front page, Monday 27 June 2022: Do not give ground on Ukraine, PM tells leaders pic.twitter.com/1XzVmrAlDC — The Guardian (@guardian) June 26, 2022

But The Daily Telegraph reports US President Joe Biden will block Mr Johnson’s food crisis solution.

The front page of today's The Daily Telegraph: Biden to block PM’s answer to food crisis#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for our Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/iEmnL40LtT — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 27, 2022

The Financial Times says the G7 “aims to hurt” Russia’s “war chest” with a price cap on crude exports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 27 June https://t.co/WzJbYzWpII pic.twitter.com/aUL5G6USLB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 26, 2022

The Independent writes nations have been urged not to water down commitments on climate change, while the i says the leaders have sought a united front away from “turmoil at home”.

Monday’s Independent: G7 nations urged to ditch new fossil fuel projects #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/XR4OlIt1Pg — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 26, 2022

Monday’s i: Leaders seek united front away from turmoil at home #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/j9bHDkHnK3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Metro reports the G7 leaders mocked Vladimir Putin by joking about taking their shirts off.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 THE FOOL MONTY 🔴 'We have to show them our pecs to let them know we're tougher'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/cvLVdyXpdE — Metro (@MetroUK) June 26, 2022

Elsewhere, the shortage of NHS dentists is “casing horrific suffering” according to the Daily Mirror, which writes that some patients have pulled out their own teeth.

The Daily Star reports on continued “airport chaos”, with an incident the paper coins a “fightmare” in which airport workers were allegedly attacked.

A “rocketing” number of homeowners are cashing in on soaring property values before an anticipated crash, according to the Daily Express.

Monday's front page: Rush to cash in on homes before 'crash' #TomorrowsPapersToday Also on the cover: Soul queen Diana reigns supreme at Glastonbury https://t.co/66VJHOP8xs pic.twitter.com/8ntYU4hvsd — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 26, 2022

The Sun says three million pounds was “stuffed into bags and handed” to the Prince of Wales by a Qatari Sheikh, in an incident the paper says is being investigated by the charity watchdog.

On tomorrow's front page: The €3 million in cash stuffed into bags and handed to Prince Charles by a Qatari Sheikh is to be investigated by the charity Watchdog. https://t.co/8gvgZAnruk pic.twitter.com/sG9UpU93Q9 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 26, 2022

And Britain has become the global capital of fraud, reports the Daily Mail.

Monday’s Daily Mail: Britain is £3bn fraud capital of the world #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/OZWYg9hEHj — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 26, 2022