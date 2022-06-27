At least four dead after stands collapse at bullfight in Colombia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
At least four dead after stands collapse at bullfight in Colombia

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 5.17am
At least four people were dead and hundreds injured after wooden stands partially collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia (AP)
At least four people were dead and hundreds injured after wooden stands partially collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia.

The disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called “corraleja” in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

Videos taken during the bullfight show a multi-story section of the stands collapsing as people screamed.

“We have activated the hospital network in Tolima,” governor Jose Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio. “Four people have died, as of this moment: Two women, a man and a minor.”

Spectators are sent plunging to the ground as part of a wooden stand collapses during a bullfight
Officials had called for the ‘corralejas’ to be suspended but the one shown proceeded (AP)

Mayor Juan Carlos Tamayo said 800 spectators were seated in the sections that collapsed.

Late on Sunday, Tolima health secretary Martha Palacios said in a press conference that 322 people had gone to local public and private hospitals after the collapse seeking treatment. Palacio said the minor who had died was an 18-month-old baby.

Besides the four dead, another four people were in intensive care and two others recovering from surgery.

Mr Orozco said he had asked for the traditional “corralejas” to be suspended in Tolima earlier on Sunday but this one was held anyway.

President-elect Gustavo Petro urged local officials to ban such events, noting that it was not the first time an incident like this had taken place.

“I ask mayors not to allow more events involving the death of people or animals,” he said.

Current President Ivan Duque on Twitter announced an investigation of the disaster.

“We lament the terrible tragedy registered in El Espinal, Tolima, during the festivals of San Pedro and San Juan, with the collapse of the stands during a corraleja. We will call for an investigation,” he said.

