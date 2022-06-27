Woman found dead at scene of house destroyed in gas explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman found dead at scene of house destroyed in gas explosion

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 8.53am
A woman has been found dead at the scene of a gas explosion which destroyed a house in Kingstanding, Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
A woman has been found dead at the scene of a gas explosion which destroyed a house in Kingstanding, Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

A woman has been found dead at the scene of a house destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham, a fire service has confirmed.

Emergency services have been at the site in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, through the night following the blast, which happened shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday.

One man rescued from the wreckage remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) confirmed the body of a woman had been found on Monday morning.

The explosion destroyed one house and significantly damaged several others as well as nearby cars, West Midlands Police said.

Residents described to the PA news agency on Sunday how they clambered past flaming debris, through dust and rubble, shortly after the blast, and pulled an injured man alive from the ruins of the house.

The area was evacuated and four other men were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

As of 4am Monday, the fire service said good progress was being made at the scene and a drone was being used to identify any hot spots.

WMFS said it was working with West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Cadent Gas and the National Grid to manage the incident.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier