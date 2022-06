Record crowds expected as Wimbledon returns at full capacity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Record crowds are expected at Wimbledon as the tournament returns at full capacity for the first time in three years.

Officials have said that having the prestigious grass courts competition running for the full 14 days for the first time means that thousands more spectators are expected to be involved in the action.

In previous years, players have taken a break on the middle Sunday to allow the courts to recover, but, thanks to improved technology, this is no longer necessary, the chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has said.

Speaking ahead of the first matches on day one, Sally Bolton told reporters: “(This is the) first year of permanent middle Sunday, so we are expecting a record crowd because of that.”

Ms Bolton said that, thanks to improvements in “grass court technology care and attention”, the courts can now withstand a full two weeks of use.

Spectators shield themselves from the rain during day one (Aaron Chown/PA)

She added that the price of the tournament’s signature food – strawberries – has remained at £2.50 since 2010 despite global supply chain issues and inflation, partly because they are sourced from local farms.

Some 42,000 people are expected to attend the Championships each day.

The Met Office has warned that rain showers are due over SW19 on Monday afternoon – meaning the retractable roof may be needed over Centre Court for the main matches at 1.30pm.

Showers will continue in the east this afternoon, but gradually ease in the west, letting warm sunny spells shine through pic.twitter.com/57Df6dmxrd — Met Office (@metoffice) June 27, 2022

A huge throng of hopeful fans joined the famous queue for premium tickets on the day of play, including Roger Federer superfan Danilo Criscuolo, who flew from Napoli in Italy last week to be first in line for Tuesday tickets.

The 30-year-old, a car rental administrator who has been camping in south-west London for three nights, told the PA news agency: “It was a very long trip because we were two hours delayed from the start, and there was another two hours of delay for the luggage.

“But when I saw for the first time the grass of the Wimbledon park, I lost all my bad vibes – only good vibes.”

Baring a tattoo of Federer on his calf, he joked: “I have a portrait here of Roger Federer but I don’t have a portrait of my wife – he is more important than my wife.”

Mr Criscuolo said he is rooting for Italian and men’s world number 11 Matteo Berrettini this year.

Spectators wearing Union Jack style T-shirts look towards Centre Court ahead of day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Aaron Chown/PA)

Veteran Wimbledon fan and retired GP Maggie Wright said she has been joining the queue for 60 years.

The 71-year-old, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, who has been camping with her daughter, Henrietta Braithwaite, 30, told PA: “We used to stand and queue for Centre Court for five shillings, I think it was.

“Initially you didn’t have to queue overnight, and then it was on the pavement, and I think we really were the diehard fans because there would be cars all night flashing their lights at us – terrible.

“It’s very quiet this year, but it’s always great because you meet people from around the world and you never know who you’re going to be next to.”

Spectator Gail Campbell, from Scotland, arrives at Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

Colm O’Donnell, from Ashford in Kent, said he has made lifelong friends with people from China, Australia and the USA after meeting them in the Wimbledon queue.

The 35-year-old food bank employee, who has been camping since Saturday, told PA: “I’ve made a friend in the queue who I’ve been having Zoom calls with for the past year-and-a-half during Covid and lockdown, and they’ve invited me to their home in Australia.

“And that’s the magic of what the queue does, for meeting people around the world.

“That’s why Federer fans and tennis fans come to meet in this one spectacular place in Wimbledon.”

Mr O’Donnell said that, as a Federer fan, he wants to see “anyone but Djokovic” win this year, particularly after he refused to get vaccinated for coronavirus ahead of the Australian Open.

Ground staff update the order of play for day one of Wimbledon 2022 (John Walton/PA)

The morning play-offs will see men’s home favourite Cameron Norrie face veteran Spaniard Pablo Andujar, while British women’s number three Heather Watson will compete against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch.

Fan favourite Andy Murray will be among the first on the Centre Court, facing Australian James Duckworth.

The Scot is unseeded and battling an abdominal strain injury.

First seed Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for a fourth successive Wimbledon title and seventh overall, will also be taking to the court in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her Centre Court debut against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck.

The British teenager has been in a race against time to be fit after suffering a side strain earlier this month.

Pablo Andujar in action against Cameron Norrie as Wimbledon 2022 gets under way (Zac Goodwin/PA)

This year, Wimbledon has barred Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine, taking men’s world number one Daniil Medvedev and women’s number five Aryna Sabalenka out of the running.

The decision has had serious repercussions, with the ATP and WTA deciding to withhold ranking points from the tournament.

According to Sunday evening’s odds from bookmaker Bet365, Djokovic is 4/5 to win the men’s singles competition, followed by Italian Matteo Berrettini at 5/1 and Spain’s Rafael Nadal at 7/1.

For the women’s singles, 21-year-old Polish player Iga Swiatek is placed at 6/4 to win, with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at 8/1 and American teenager Coco Gauff at 12/1.

The All England Club tournament in south-west London is running from June 27 until July 10 this year.