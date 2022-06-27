Novak Djokovic recovers from dropping a set to get title defence off and running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Novak Djokovic recovers from dropping a set to get title defence off and running

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 4.35pm Updated: June 27 2022, 8.15pm
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Soon Woo Kwon (Adam Davy/PA)
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Soon Woo Kwon (Adam Davy/PA)

Novak Djokovic admitted he was ring rusty on his Wimbledon return, but he still set another record by battling past South Korean Kwon Soon-woo in four sets.

The six-time champion, who was playing his first official match on grass since winning last year’s final, found himself a break down in both the first two sets, dropping the second.

Kwon was proving an awkward opponent with his aggressive shot-making but Djokovic, as he has so many times in the past, eventually found a way through the world number 81.

Novak Djokovic had to battle through his first-round win
Novak Djokovic had to battle through his first-round win (Adam Davy/PA)

It was an 80th match win at the Championships for Djokovic, making the 35-year-old the only player in history to win 80 matches at all four grand slam events.

After sealing a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory with an ace, Djokovic said: “This court is truly special for me. It is the court I dreamed of playing and winning on, and all my dreams came true on this court.

“Credit to Kwon for playing some really high-quality tennis. Starting the tournament I didn’t have any lead-up tournaments or matches so you are always going to feel less comfortable than you would like to, especially against someone as talented as Kwon.

“It was really difficult to go through him so I had to figure out a way tactically to get in control of the points.

“I faced a break point in the third which, if he had won, the match could have gone a different way.

“I owe a lot to this sport. I’m not one of the youngsters anymore but the love and the flame for this sport still burns for me.

“At this stage of my career I try to save my best for the grand slams. Now we got to 80 wins, let’s get to 100.”

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina nearly wrote himself into Wimbledon folklore when an attempted trick shot almost led to one of the biggest collapses in tennis history.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s trick shot almost proved costly (Steven Paston/PA)

The world number 37 from Spain was leading Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, a semi-finalist last year, by two sets and had three match points, at 5-3 40-0, in the third.

But on the first match point Davidovich Fokina attempted a ‘tweener’ on the baseline, which he dumped into the net.

Fired-up Hurkacz promptly saved the next two match points and then went on to level the match at 2-2.

But Davidovich Fokina avoided a humiliating defeat when he won a fifth set tie-break for a 7-6 (4) 6-4 5-7 2-6 7-6 (8) victory.

Third seed Casper Ruud, the French Open runner-up, won the battle of the clay-courters against Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (1) 7-6 (9) 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz, the teenage Spaniard seeded five, beat German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-7 (3) 6-4.

Former finalist Marin Cilic withdrew from the tournament on Monday due to illness, which he later revealed was Covid-19.

Cilic, who lost to Roger Federer in the 2017 final, was set to play Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday but has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Nuno Borges.

The Croatian said on Twitter: “I am sad to share that I tested positive for COVID. I have been self-isolating and was hopeful I would be ready but unfortunately I am still feeling unwell and unable to compete my best.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]