Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Zara Aleena, 35, in Ilford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Zara Aleena, 35, in Ilford

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 4.55pm Updated: June 27 2022, 6.07pm
A police cordon at the scene in Cranbrook Road, Ilford (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
A police cordon at the scene in Cranbrook Road, Ilford (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 35-year-old woman who was attacked while walking in east London.

Detectives said they believed Zara Aleena was “attacked by a stranger” while walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill station in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Ilford at 2.44am after members of the public found Ms Aleena with serious head injuries.

Zara Aleena
Zara Aleena died after being a “victim of an attack by a stranger”, the Metropolitan Police has said (Metropolitan Police/PA)

She was treated by paramedics at the scene and shortly afterwards was taken to hospital.

She died later on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said a man was arrested at an address in Ilford on Monday and remains in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, senior officer for policing in the east area, said: “As you will be aware we are investigating the tragic murder of a woman in Ilford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“I can confirm that pending formal identification, we believe the victim to be a local 36-year-old woman named Zara Aleena.

“We are keeping Zara’s family up to date with our progress and my heartfelt condolences are with them at this terrible time.”

He added: “Zara, who lived locally, was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill station when she was assaulted.

“It is now believed that she was the victim of an attack by a stranger.

“Her family are aware of this and as the investigation progresses they will continue to be updated and supported.”

He added there was no evidence of any weapons being used in the attack, which left Ms Aleena with fatal head injuries.

“Our priorities are to ensure the safety of the local community and to engage locally with residents and people affected,” he added.

“We will be working closely with partners and locally elected representatives to do all we can to make people in this area feel safe and tackle offenders who harm people and cause alarm in our community.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

There have been 43 homicides in London so far in 2022, according to figures compiled by the PA news agency.

This is some way below the equivalent number for the first six months of 2021 (63) and 2020 (56).

A total of 132 homicides were recorded by police in London last year, up from 122 in 2020.

Detectives have appealed for information from anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2am and 3am on Sunday, including anyone who drove through the area and may have dashcam footage, or anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area overnight.

Anyone with any information or footage should call the major incident room on 0208 345 3715 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]