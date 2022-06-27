Rhys McClenaghan ‘relieved’ after hearing he can compete at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rhys McClenaghan ‘relieved’ after hearing he can compete at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 7.49pm
Rhys McClenaghan, right, beat Max Whitlock to gold four years ago (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rhys McClenaghan, right, beat Max Whitlock to gold four years ago (Danny Lawson/PA)

Reigning champion Rhys McClenaghan has spoken of his relief after Northern Ireland’s gymnasts won their fight to compete at next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The three-strong team, including reigning pommel champion McClenaghan, had been barred by the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) because they are licensed to compete for Ireland in international competition.

But the controversial ruling has now been overturned, and McClenaghan told the PA news agency: “The whole thing was so hard to wrap my head around, that I wasn’t going to be able to defend my title at the Commonwealth Games.

“To be told I wasn’t going to be able to do something I’d dreamed of since the age of eight was such a strange feeling, and I just had to go training every day and keep telling myself that things would change.

“I was so relieved to hear the news today. I am so much better than I was four years ago both as an athlete and in the execution of my routine, and I am looking forward to achieving an even better result in Birmingham.”

The initial announcement had led to a storm of protest, with Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland accusing the FIG of having “completely disregarded” the Good Friday agreement with its actions.

The FIG had appeared unrepentant, indicating that Northern Ireland gymnasts faced the stark choice of missing the event or potentially switching to compete for one of the other home nations.

Sport Northern Ireland welcomed FIG’s decision but said the saga emphasised the need to reach an international consensus on the eligibility of its athletes.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Four
Rhys McClenaghan is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest sports stars (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sport NI chief executive Antoinette McKeown said: “Fairness for all the athletes involved was at the heart of this matter and that is why we’re delighted to see this issue resolved with a positive outcome for our gymnasts and their sport.

“This issue has highlighted the need for a clear international consensus when it comes to Northern Irish athletes, and we will be engaging in wider conversations to pursue this aim.”

McClenaghan shot to prominence when he beat Olympic champion Max Whitlock to win gold on the Gold Coast in 2018. The following year he won a world bronze medal in Stuttgart on the same apparatus.

The UK Government’s sports minister Nigel Huddleston praised the move, adding in a statement: “I am delighted to see that a solution has been found that will allow Rhys, Ewan and Eamon to compete and recognises the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“I am extremely grateful to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) for working with the athletes, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland and the government to find an agreeable solution.

“Birmingham 2022 will be a fantastic event and we look forward to welcoming all athletes who have been selected to compete.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]