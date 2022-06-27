Thames road tunnel scheme to plant million trees to address environmental impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thames road tunnel scheme to plant million trees to address environmental impact

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 12.03am
National Highways has said more than a million trees will be planted as part of the planned Lower Thames Crossing (National Highways/PA)
National Highways has said more than a million trees will be planted as part of the planned Lower Thames Crossing (National Highways/PA)

More than a million trees will be planted as part of a new road tunnel scheme under the River Thames, Government roads agency National Highways has said.

A community woodland and two public parks are among the 400 hectares (1,000 acres) of “landscape-scale” forest creation planned as part of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing.

Plans include planting more than one million extra trees in Kent and in Thurrock, Havering and Brentwood in Essex to help the project address its impact on the environment.

National Highways said the Lower Thames Crossing aims to be the greenest road ever built in the UK, but campaigners at the Woodland Trust have criticised its impact on “irreplaceable” ancient woodland, wildlife and increased carbon emissions.

The project aims to almost double road capacity across the Thames east of London and ease congestion on the Dartford Crossing, and National Highways said the new route would connect residents to jobs, boost the economy and create new public parks and woodland habitat.

The “landscape scale” proposals would include public parks in Thurrock and Gravesham, a new community woodland in Brentwood, and other areas of native broadleaf trees and habitat creation, including grassland, hedgerows and ponds, from Maidstone in Kent to Upminster in the London Borough Havering.

The area of ancient woodland lost by construction of the new road has been reduced to less than 12 hectares, National Highways said.

While the roads agency acknowledges that the ancient woodland is irreplaceable, it says its strategy will provide six times as much woodland as that lost.

Matt Palmer, executive director for the Lower Thames Crossing, said: “The Lower Thames Crossing will tackle the daily frustration caused by the congestion at Dartford, improve journeys and bring exciting opportunities for new jobs and businesses across the region, but we are determined that this will not come at the expense of the environment.

“We have planned its route and how we build it to not only reduce its impact but leave a legacy of bigger, better-connected and well-managed habitats that would give local wildlife and plant life the chance to thrive long into the future.”

But Jack Taylor, lead campaigner, Woodland Trust, said: “No number of new trees compensates for the loss of irreplaceable ancient woodland; centuries old and nature’s own carbon stores.”

He also criticised National Highways (NH) for saying it could transfer soil from cleared ancient woodland as part of efforts to create new habitat as “touting a flawed concept”.

And he said: “While we know it will be one of the highest emitting roads currently planned in the UK, NH still haven’t come clean on the full impacts of the project on nature.

“They are quick to talk about what they’ll plant and create, but very resistant to disclose what will be destroyed in the first place.

“We’re fighting both a nature and climate crisis, and destruction like this for a road scheme beggars belief,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier