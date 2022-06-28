Wimbledon day two: Ten Brits and tennis titans Williams and Nadal poised to play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wimbledon day two: Ten Brits and tennis titans Williams and Nadal poised to play

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 2.48am
Serena Williams ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Saturday June 25, 2022.
Tennis titans Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will be among those in action at Wimbledon’s grass courts on Tuesday.

Day two heralds Williams’ first match in the 2022 tournament as her efforts to reach a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title begin.

The US athlete will face France’s Harmony Tan, who at age 24 is 16 years her junior.

Meanwhile, American Coco Gauff, 18, will be facing Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, as she stands on the verge of a top-10 breakthrough having reached her first grand slam final at the French Open earlier this month.

Nadal is vying to win his third successive grand slam title and 23rd overall despite suffering a severe foot injury after the French Open less than a month ago.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day One – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Emma Raducanu celebrates victory over Alison Van Uytvanck on day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Adam Davy/PA).

Ten British players will also be taking to the hallowed south-west London grounds.

Both men’s and women’s number ones for Britain secured impressive victories on day one, with Cameron Norrie securing a rain-interrupted triumph before Emma Raducanu won her Centre Court debut match.

Women’s singles players Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Katie Swan and Sonay Kartal will be hoping to replicate this success on day two.

Meanwhile Birmingham-born and British number two Dan Evans will be joined by Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Ryan Peniston, Paul Jubb and Alastair Gray in the men’s morning matches.

This comes after the first day saw team GB’s Jodie Burrage revive a fainting ball boy with Percy Pig sweets, while play was paused on other courts due to rain showers.

After the washout start to Wimbledon, sunshine is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Met Office has forecast “rather breezy” weather for south-east London with patchy sunshine and maximum temperatures of 23C (73.4F).

