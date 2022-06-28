Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield II – the story behind the ‘Bite Fight’ 25 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield II – the story behind the ‘Bite Fight’ 25 years on

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 8.02am
Mike Tyson was disqualified for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear (Sky Sports/PA handout)
Mike Tyson was disqualified for biting Evander Holyfield’s ear (Sky Sports/PA handout)

Twenty-five years ago Mike Tyson was struggling to come to terms with the fact his self-styled reputation as ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ was in grave jeopardy.

Tyson’s career revival, following his shocking first career defeat to underdog James ‘Buster’ Douglas and his subsequent imprisonment for rape, was wrecked by Evander Holyfield in their first meeting in November 1996.

As he approached the rematch eight months later, the 30-year-old Tyson knew his fearsome aura would be banished for good if he failed to beat Holyfield at the second attempt.

BOXING Holyfield’s ear
Evander Holyfield forgave Mike Tyson for his shocking assault (Sky Sports/PA handout)

The extraordinary pressures he faced both in and out of the ring would manifest in one of the most shocking events in sporting history, and one which served to re-establish Tyson’s notoriety for all the wrong reasons.

Tyson’s second coming had been a relatively facile affair, with inconsequential wins over Peter McNeely and Buster Mathis Jr. leading up to a third-round stoppage of Frank Bruno to reclaim the WBC title.

Such was the aura surrounding Tyson that it was enough to make him the overwhelming favourite for his first fight with Holyfield, who had previously retired with a heart condition and for whom the build-up to the bout was punctuated by serious concerns for his health.

Lewis Tyson Championship
Mike Tyson went on to lose to Lennox Lewis in Memphis (Nick Potts/PA)

Holyfield responded by delivering a masterful performance to quell Tyson’s rage and force referee Mitch Halpern’s intervention with Tyson out on his feet in the 11th round. It made a rematch both inevitable and lucrative.

From the outset of their second bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, it was apparent that Holyfield was well-placed to repeat the feat and potentially deal Tyson’s championship career a terminal blow.

Tyson appeared to grow increasingly frustrated by Holyfield’s use of his head, about which he had complained in the wake of their first meeting, and which quickly opened a cut over his right eye.

Lewis Tyson Championship
Mike Tyson was well beaten by Lennox Lewis in Memphis (Nick Potts/PA)

Exasperated, Tyson came out for the third round without his gumshield, and was ordered to return to his corner by referee Mills Lane. After a furious exchange, Holyfield reeled back and complained that Tyson had bitten a chunk out of his right ear.

The fight was briefly delayed while Lane considered his next move. Eventually he allowed it to continue, but waved it off when Tyson proceeded to bite Holyfield’s left ear. Tyson raged at the stoppage, and security personnel had to protect Holyfield in his corner.

Later, Tyson did not try to hide his assault. “Holyfield kept butting me,” he told media. “What am I supposed to do? I’ve got children to raise. He’s not a warrior. He’s got a little nick on his ear. He didn’t want to fight me.

In the post-fight chaos, Tyson was hit by a water bottle on his way back to the dressing room, and he and his entourage attempted to scale barriers to confront the culprit. Shots were fired in the MGM Grand lobby on what descended into one of boxing’s blackest nights.

Tyson’s boxing licence was revoked by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and he was fined £3million. Allowed to return just over a year later, he reeled off a succession of low-key wins until he was swatted by Lennox Lewis in Memphis in June 2002.

Holyfield, who had subsequently lost his titles to Lewis, fought on and won a series of low-key versions of the title. His had his last fight at the age of 48, when he was stopped by Brian Nielsen in Denmark.

Tyson and Holyfield made up and eventually became close friends. They appeared together on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009, when Holyfield said he forgive Tyson, and Tyson responded by calling Holyfield a “gentleman”.

In retirement, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ had finally started to repair his reputation. But a quarter of a century on, his ferocious career is still defined by the so-called ‘Bite Fight’ that dragged heavyweight boxing into the gutter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier