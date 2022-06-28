Australia foreign minister stresses Aukus pact will not create nuclear weapons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia foreign minister stresses Aukus pact will not create nuclear weapons

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 11.22am
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (AP)
Australian foreign minister Penny Wong has stressed that her country’s security pact with the UK and US will not create nuclear weapons, and said she hoped concerns that it may spark a regional arms race would dissipate over time.

Ms Wong told a news conference after meeting with her Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah: “We are not a nuclear power. There are nuclear powers in this region, but Australia is not one of them.”

Under the agreement, called Aukus, Australia is to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Some countries in the Association of South-east Asian Nations, including Malaysia, fear the pact could escalate tensions in hot spots such as the disputed South China Sea, much of which is claimed by China, and have warned the pact will threaten regional stability.

Ms Wong, left, speaks during a press conference after meeting with her Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah during visit to Foreign Ministry in Putrajaya (AP)

“We remain very clear that we do not seek, nor would we ever seek to arm, (to) have any nuclear capability on our submarines,” she said.

“I think sometimes people hear the word nuclear, and I understand there’s a response to that, (but) we are talking about nuclear propulsion, not nuclear weapons.”

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri has said his government rejects any alliances that share nuclear weapons or related technology.

“We are worried that some other major economies will take advantage of Aukus,” he said in an interview with Japan’s Nikkei newspaper in May.

“For example, if China wants to help North Korea purchase nuclear-powered submarines, we can’t say no because Aukus has set a precedent.”

Ms Wong insisted the deal was about nuclear-powered submarines – not nuclear weapons (AP)

Ms Wong said Australia’s new government, sworn in on June 1, is committed to ensuring the region is peaceful, stable and prosperous.

“And importantly, a region where rules enable some predictability to state behaviour and to the way in which disputes would be dealt with,” she said.

Ms Wong said she explained Australia’s stance to Mr Saifuddin and to her counterparts in Vietnam and Indonesia during visits there.

“We hope that over time, you know, people’s concerns will be able to be allayed,” she said.

But Mr Saifuddin said Malaysia’s position remains the same.

“Malaysia highly values the regional peace and security of the ASEAN region, and we want to maintain the South China Sea in particular and the region itself as a region of peace, of commerce, of prosperity,” he said at the same news conference.

Ms Wong is traveling next to Kota Kinabalu, the capital of eastern Sabah state on Borneo island. The Australian foreign minister, who has a Malaysian father, has said she is looking forward to visiting her birth city where she spent her early years.

