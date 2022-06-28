Everyone wants it – Tour de France Femmes hailed as big moment for cycling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Everyone wants it – Tour de France Femmes hailed as big moment for cycling

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 12.01pm
The Tour de France Femmes gets under way on July 24
The Tour de France Femmes gets under way on July 24 (Pete Goding/PA)

After years of waiting there is less than a month left until the start of the Tour de France Femmes.

A women’s edition of cycling’s biggest race has been top of the wish-list for many riders for a long time, and it will be granted when the peloton sets off from Paris on July 24 – the final day of the men’s race – reaching a climax on La Planches des Belles Filles a week later.

There have been tokenistic attempts, not least the much criticised La Course held alongside the Tour in recent years, but it has taken until now for a proper eight-day women’s Tour to be born.

“As a cyclist people always ask you, ‘Are you doing the Tour de France?’” former British champion Alice Barnes, a rider for Canyon-SRAM, told the PA news agency. “You’d have to say no and explain it’s because there isn’t one.”

British Cycling National Road Championships 2021 – Time Trial – Lincoln
Alice Barnes said the new race was an important step forward for women's cycling

Tour organisers ASO have needed some persuading despite the gripes around La Course, but sponsorship from virtual cycling platform Zwift has pushed things forward. The company partnered with ASO on the introduction of a women’s Paris-Roubaix last season and is now behind the Tour de France Femmes.

La Course, won by Lizzie Deignan in 2020, attracted a loaded field but also plenty of complaints, too often feeling like an afterthought and failing to get proper promotion as the opportunity to capitalise on having the world’s attention during the Tour was squandered.

“La Course was great but it felt like they didn’t want to do it, that they had to do it,” Alice’s elder sister Hannah, another former British champion who rides for Uno-X, said. “I think with this, everyone wants it – the organisers, ASO, the UCI. It’s great for Zwift to step up like they have.”

La Course was not the only attempt to fill the void. Back in 1955 there was the one-off Leulliot Race, a five-stage women’s Tour won by Manx rider Millie Robinson.

Olympics – Beijing Olympic Games 2008 – Day Two
Nicole Cooke was a two-time winner of the Grande Boucle in 2006 and 2007

In 2006 and 2007 Welshwoman Nicole Cooke won the Grande Boucle, a women’s stage race that ran from 1984 to 2009.

Initially launched in association with the men’s race, it continued as an independent event from 1989 after Tour director Jean-Marie Leblanc withdrew support, and lacked the profile and respect riders deserved.

French rider Elisabeth Chevanne-Brunel, who finished ninth in the 2000 World Championships, took part in nine editions of varying shapes and sizes, and finished sixth overall in 2005 before winning the final stage of her last race in 2006.

“The Grand Boucle was a very good experience because it was a big race with the mountains, the long stages. I saw the development of women’s cycling – except there was no media. The TV did not come,” Chevanne-Brunel said as she watched Elisa Longo-Borghini win Paris-Roubaix in April.

“To see here at the velodrome for Paris-Roubaix all the people, the media, it gives me a lot of emotion. It’s a big development for women’s cycling and I hope to see more after the Tour de France.

“It’s important the media are here to give motivation to girls in the future.”

In her day, Chevanne-Brunel rode unpaid, taking a job with the French cycling federation in order to be able to take enough time off to compete, retiring aged 30 as she could no longer afford to race.

Women’s cycling has come a long way since then, but only at the elite level, and there are still too many riders who do not receive a proper salary.

Races like the Tour de France can change that – bringing new eyes to the sport, and with them more sponsorship and more opportunities.

“It’s so exciting to have an edition of the Tour de France,” said last year’s British champion Pfeiffer Georgi of Team DSM.

“Having these high-profile events means we have a lot more views and a whole new audience to see how exciting women’s racing is.”

