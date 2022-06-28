50 migrants die after lorry trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
50 migrants die after lorry trailer abandoned in Texas heat

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 3.42pm Updated: June 28 2022, 4.48pm
Priests gather near the scene (AP)
Priests gather near the scene (AP)

Fifty people have died after being abandoned in a lorry trailer in the sweltering Texas heat, one of the worst tragedies to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the US.

More than a dozen people were taken to hospital, including four children.

A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck on a lonely San Antonio backroad shortly before 6pm on Monday local time (midnight BST) and discovered the gruesome scene, police chief William McManus said.

Hours later, body bags lay spread on the ground near the trailer and bodies remained inside as authorities responded to the tragedy.

Forty-six people were found dead near the scene, authorities said, and four more people later died in hospital, said Patti Tanner, a spokesperson at Baptist Health System in San Antonio.

Among the dead were 39 males and 11 females, authorities said.

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg said those who died had “families who were likely trying to find a better life”.

“This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy,” Mr Nirenberg said.

An ambulance
An ambulance leaves the scene in San Antonio (AP)

It is among the deadliest of the tragedies that have claimed thousands of lives in recent decades as people attempt to cross the US border from Mexico.

Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, the bodies of 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck south-east of San Antonio.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that President Joe Biden was “closely monitoring the absolutely horrific and heartbreaking reports” from San Antonio.

Ms Jean-Pierre pushed back against some Republican legislators who blamed the administration for the deaths.

“Our prayers are with those who tragically lost their lives, their loved ones as well as those still fighting for their lives. We’re also grateful for the swift work of federal, state and local first responders,” Ms Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

Ron Nirenberg
San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg (AP)

The home countries of all of the migrants and how long they were abandoned on the side of the road were not immediately known.

Among them, 22 were from Mexico, seven from Guatemala and two from Honduras, Roberto Velasco Alvarez, head of the North America department in Mexico’s foreign relations department, said on Twitter.

“Our condolences,” he tweeted. “All responsible will be brought to justice.”

South Texas has long been the busiest area for illegal border crossings. Migrants ride in vehicles through Border Patrol checkpoints to San Antonio, the closest major city, from which point they disperse across the United States.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county’s top elected official, said authorities believe the truck appeared to come from Laredo, a border city that is more than 150 miles south.

“They had just parked it on the side of the road,” Judge Wolff said. “Apparently had mechanical problems and left it there. The sheriff thinks it came across from Laredo.”

Officials were trying to enlist help from neighbouring counties to help with the number of bodies, he said.

Other incidents have occurred long before migrants reached the US border. In December, more than 50 died when a semitrailer filled with migrants rolled over on a highway in southern Mexico.

In October, Mexican authorities reported finding 652 migrants packed into six trailers near the US border. They were stopped at a military checkpoint.

Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer.

Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear if they were definitively connected with human trafficking, Mr McManus said. The trailer was gone on Tuesday morning, but access to the area where it was found remained blocked.

The truck was abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio, next to a railroad track in an area surrounded by auto scrapyards that brush up against a busy freeway.

Of the 16 taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, 12 were adults and four were children, said Fire Chief Charles Hood. The patients were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer, he said.

