Macron says Russia cannot win in Ukraine after strike on shopping centre

France’s president has said Russia “cannot and should not win” in Ukraine, voicing the West’s continued support for Kyiv following Moscow’s horrific missile attack on a shopping centre.

Ukrainian leaders denounced the strike, which killed 18 people in the central city of Kremenchuk, as a war crime and a terrorist attack.

The attack drew swift condemnation from the Group of Seven (G7) leaders meeting in Germany at the time.

It came as an unusually intense barrage of Russian fire all across Ukraine, including in the capital of Kyiv, drew new attention to a war that some fear could fade from the headlines as it drags on.

Speaking at the end of the G7 summit in Germany, French President Emmanuel Macron appeared to address that concern, vowing that the seven leading industrialised democracies would support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia “as long as necessary, and with the necessary intensity”.

“Russia cannot and should not win,” he said. He added that Monday’s attack on the shopping centre was “a new war crime”.

As they have in other attacks, Russian authorities claimed that the shopping centre was not the target.

Russia's attack on civilians at a shopping mall is cruel. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. As demonstrated at the G7 Summit, the U.S. along with our allies and partners will continue to hold Russia accountable for such atrocities and support Ukraine’s defense. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 27, 2022

How to counter Russia and back Ukraine will be the focus of a summit this week of the western Nato alliance, whose support has been critical to Kyiv’s ability to fend off Moscow’s larger and better equipped forces.

Ukrainian leaders, however, say they need more and better weapons if they are to continue to hold off and even drive back Russia, which is pressing an all-out assault in Ukraine’s eastern region of the Donbas.

As Mr Macron spoke, rescuers combed through the charred rubble of the shopping centre that authorities said was struck with more than 1,000 afternoon shoppers and workers inside.

The attack was branded a war crime by Mr Macron and Ukrainian officials (AP)

Many of those inside quickly fled the building when an air raid siren sounded and took shelter across the street, Ukrainian interior minister Denis Monastyrsky said.

Several of the bodies of those who did not make it out in time are burned beyond recognition and their identification could take days, he said.

In addition to the 18 killed, authorities said 59 were wounded. Another 21 people are still missing, Mr Monastyrsky said.

The attack recalled strikes earlier in the war that hit a theatre, a train station, and a hospital.

A police officer inspects a fragment of a Russian rocket stuck in a tree trunk about 300 metres from the epicentre of the Russian rocket attack (AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it “one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history”, while the G7 leaders said “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime”.

At Ukraine’s request, the UN Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting in New York on Tuesday to discuss the attack.

As condemnation of the strike came in from many quarters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov struck a defiant note, saying Russia would press its offensive until it fulfils its goals.

He said the hostilities could stop “before the end of the day” if Ukraine were to surrender and meet Russia’s demands, including recognising its control over territory it has taken by force.

Standing with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Tackling energy prices spikes. Protecting the world from a food crisis. Investing in quality infrastructure. Democracies deliver. Even more so when they are united. This is what the @g7 stands for. pic.twitter.com/tTjLp94WIO — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 28, 2022

Russian defence ministry spokesman Lt Gen Igor Konashenkov claimed that warplanes fired precision-guided missiles at a depot that contained Western weapons and ammunition, which detonated and set the mall on fire.

Ukrainian officials have contradicted that, saying the shopping centre was hit directly.

Lt Gen Konashenkov said the depot was near a factory for road construction equipment.

Mykola Danileiko, a spokesman for that factory, confirmed that it was hit along with the mall, but insisted that there were no weapons there.

Many of the victims were said to have been burned beyond recognition (AP)

Wayne Jordash, a British lawyer who is working with Ukrainian officials to investigate possible war crimes, meanwhile, said that initial indications were that there were no military targets nearby, but the investigation is ongoing.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Russian forces struck the Black Sea city of Ochakiv, damaging apartment buildings and killing two, including a six-year-old child.

A further six people, four of them children, were wounded. One of them, a three-month-old baby, is in a coma, according to local officials.

The unusually intense spate of fire in recent days came as the G7 leaders gathered in Europe. They pledged continued support for Ukraine and the world’s major economies prepared new sanctions against Russia, including a price cap on oil and higher tariffs on goods.

At least 18 people were killed (AP)

Mr Zelensky has called for more air defence systems from his Western allies to help his forces fight back. The US appeared ready to respond to that call, and Nato’s support for Ukraine will be a major focus of its summit as the alliance turns its attention once again to confronting an adversarial Russia.

In a sinister warning as Nato leaders gathered in Madrid ahead of that summit, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos published satellite images and the precise coordinates of the conference hall where the meeting will be held.

It also posted the images and coordinates of the White House, the Pentagon and the government headquarters in London, Paris and Berlin — referring to them as “decision-making centres supporting the Ukrainian nationalists” in a message on the Telegram app.

That wording echoes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earlier warnings that he could target such centres in response to what he has called aggressive Western actions.