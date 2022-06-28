Manchester United closing on double Dutch swoop as Erik ten Hag rebuild begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Manchester United closing on double Dutch swoop as Erik ten Hag rebuild begins

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 5.39pm
Manchester United are trying to sign Frenkie de Jong, left, and Tyrell Malacia (PA)
Manchester United are trying to sign Frenkie de Jong, left, and Tyrell Malacia (PA)

Manchester United have made headway in negotiations with Barcelona over key summer target Frenkie de Jong and are attempting to sign Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

A summer rebuild is required after a wretched season, but the Old Trafford giants failed to bring in any new faces by the time Erik ten Hag kicked off pre-season training on Monday.

Ten Hag coached De Jong at Ajax and the PA news agency understands United have made positive progress in talks with Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong starred under Erik ten Hag at Ajax
Frenkie de Jong starred under Erik ten Hag at Ajax (Nick Potts/PA)

There remains issues to iron out if De Jong is to move to the Premier League, but a deal of around 65million euros (£56million) plus add-ons has been lined up.

Malacia is represented by the same agency as his fellow Dutchman and may also be heading to Old Trafford.

A switch to Ligue 1 side Lyon appeared to on the cards for Malacia before United made their move for the left-back.

Interest and admiration of the 22-year-old turned into a bid worth a reported 15million euros (£12.95million) bid, plus 2m euros (£1.7m) in add-ons.

Feyenoord news platform 1908.nl have reported club sporting director Frank Arnesen told them: “The agreement is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell.

“If he says yes, then a transfer to Manchester United is imminent.”

Meanwhile, United teenager Zidane Iqbal has signed a new and improved deal at the club.

The Mancunian of Iraqi and Pakistani heritage made his debut in December’s Champions League match against Young Boys and has signed a deal until June 2025, with the option of a further year.

“Delighted to have extended my stay at this wonderful club,” 19-year-old Iqbal posted on Twitter. “Alhamdulillah.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier