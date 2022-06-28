Tommy Fury denied entry to United States by Homeland Security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tommy Fury denied entry to United States by Homeland Security

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 5.53pm
Tommy Fury said he had “No clue” as to why he had been denied entry to the United States. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tommy Fury said he had “No clue” as to why he had been denied entry to the United States. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tommy Fury has revealed he has been denied entry into the United States where he was set to preview his upcoming fight against Jake Paul.

The 23-year-old younger half-brother of Tyson Fury is set to face YouTube celebrity Paul on August 6 after their initial fight was called off last year.

Fury posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, recorded on Monday evening, where he explained the situation – claiming he has “no clue” as to why his application to enter the United States has been rejected.

Jake Paul is set to face Tommy Fury on August 6.
Jake Paul is set to face Tommy Fury on August 6 (Adam Davy/PA)

“So I just want to come on here and set the record straight before anybody else tries to, me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out,” he said.

“As soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by a Homeland Security officer that was there, that my ESTA has been denied and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know.

“I can stand here and say I have done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA.

“I’ve been training for a fight this whole time and that’s all I’ve been doing. I have no clue why they will not allow me to travel today and neither does any of my team or my lawyers.

“So now I’m having to go to the embassies and all this sort of stuff, trying to resolve it and I’m in the middle of training, guys, I don’t know why this has happened today – it is a massive shock to me and my whole team.

“Obviously it is a matter that needs to be resolved, it is government issues, it’s a lot bigger than the fight right now and I’m trying to get it sorted but I just wanted to let you all know where it was at.”

The issue casts doubt on the rearranged bout, set for Madison Square Garden in August, after a rib injury had seen Fury pull out of their scheduled fight last December.

It was claimed earlier this month that Tyson Fury had also been denied access to the United States over alleged links to US crime boss Daniel Kinahan, although the WBC world heavyweight champion has distanced himself from those connections.

Meanwhile, Paul took to Twitter to continue his ongoing spat with Fury, writing: “Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little b***h. #TommyFumbles”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier