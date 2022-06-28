Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 7.08pm Updated: June 28 2022, 7.28pm
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A key aide in Donald Trump’s White House has told the House committee investigating the January 6 riots the former president was informed people rallying on the mall that morning had weapons but he told officials to “let my people in” and march to the US Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson quoted Mr Trump as directing his staff, in profane terms, to take away the magnetometers that he thought would slow down supporters who had gathered in Washington.

In videotaped testimony played before the committee, she recalled the former president saying words to the effect of: “I don’t f****** care that they have weapons.”

“They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f****** ‘mags’ away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here,” Ms Hutchinson testified.

A video of former president Donald Trump speaking during a rally (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Ms Hutchison, a top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, said that she was “scared, and nervous for what could happen” ahead of the riot after conversations with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Mr Meadows and others.

Mr Meadows told Ms Hutchinson that “things might get real real bad,” she said.

Mr Giuliani told her it was going to be “a great day” and “we’re going to the Capitol.”

She described Mr Meadows as unconcerned as security officials told him that people at Mr Trump’s rally had weapons – including people wearing armour and carrying automatic weapons.

Ms Hutchinson told the panel that she was apprehensive ahead of time because she had heard plans for a rally and possible movements to the Capitol, where hundreds of Mr Trump’s supporters later violently pushed past police and broke through windows and doors, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“I had a deeper concern for what was happening with the planning aspects of it,” Ms Hutchinson told the panel.

Mr Trump demanded to accompany them, she said later, and at one point he aggressively grabbed the steering wheel in the presidential limousine after he was told by security officials that it was not safe.

Ms Hutchinson she was not sure what he would have done at the Capitol as a violent mob of his supporters was breaking in. There were conversations about him “going into the House chamber at one point”, she added.

