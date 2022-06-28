Iga Swiatek wins again but doesn’t consider herself on level of Williams sisters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iga Swiatek wins again but doesn’t consider herself on level of Williams sisters

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 7.28pm
Iga Swiatek won her 36th match in a row with a first-round success at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
World number one Iga Swiatek knows she cannot be compared to Serena or Venus Williams yet, despite winning her 36th match in a row to set a new record.

Swiatek’s 6-0 6-3 victory over Jana Fett on Centre Court extended her winning run that began in February and made it the longest winning streak of the 21st century, overtaking Venus Willams’ record set in 2000.

The 21-year-old, who is already a two-time French Open champion and hot favourite for the SW19 crown, is surely set for bigger things but insists she is not at the level of the Williams sisters yet.

“Still when I see Serena or see Venus, they seem like, I don’t know, the legends,” she said. “I don’t consider myself a legend. They seem like the ones, they’re the greatest of all time in tennis. So not really.

“But it’s amazing for me to have that kind of streak. It just shows how much work we’ve been putting for every match. I’m pretty happy that I could show consistency because it was always my goal.

“I didn’t know it’s going to be possible for me to show that much consistency, and actually to win tournaments. But I’m just really happy and I’m trying to use it the best way possible.”

Swiatek’s 35th win was against Coco Gauff in the French Open final.

Gauff, a breakout star at SW19 in 2019, had to do things the hard way to get past Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6 6-3 7-5, but she thinks it will help her in the long run.

She said: “It’s definitely an art just because it’s impossible to play the best every day. I feel like the last couple tournaments that I played really good tennis.

“Today I think even though I lost against Iga, I lost against Ons (Jabeur), today I played even worse in moments of the match.

“I think that’s what makes you a champion, and what makes you get to that next level is how you figure out how to win in these tough moments.

“I think today made me a better player.”

Simona Halep returned to action at Wimbledon for the first time since her 2019 title success and looked at home again, claiming a 6-3 6-2 win over Karolina Muchova.

Fourth seed Paula Badosa cruised past Louisa Chirico 6-2 6-1, number five seed Maria Sakkari made light work of Australian Zoe Hives, wining 6-1 6-4, but 14th seed Belinda Bencic is out, losing 6-4 5-7 6-2 to Wang Qiang in a match carried over from Monday.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova, winner in Eastbourne last week, opened her campaign with a 2-6 6-4 6-2 come-from-behind win over Jasmine Paolini.

