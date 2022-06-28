Teenager from West Yorkshire charged with terrorist offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenager from West Yorkshire charged with terrorist offences

By Press Association
June 28 2022, 7.34pm
The teenager will appear at the Old Bailey next month on terrorism charges (Nick Potts/PA)
The teenager will appear at the Old Bailey next month on terrorism charges (Nick Potts/PA)

A teenager from West Yorkshire has been charged with several terrorism offences.

The 15-year-old, from Haworth, was charged on Tuesday for one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, four offences of dissemination of terrorist publications and one offence under the Protection from Harassment Act, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, July 15.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday, June 21, as part of a pre-planned, intelligence led operation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East into suspected extreme right wing terrorism, the force added.

A property was also searched as part of the operation after a seven-day warrant of further detention was granted by the courts on Wednesday, June 22.

