Teenager arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences while waiting for flight By Press Association June 28 2022, 8.00pm (Chris Radburn/PA)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences while waiting to board a flight at Stansted Airport. The 16-year-old was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on Monday during a stop and search, the Metropolitan Police said. The alleged offences are linked to extreme Islamist ideology and he was due to board an outbound flight, the force added. A 16-year-old boy is in police custody after being arrested by counter-terrorism officershttps://t.co/fJfDmLnq2mIf you see or hear something that may be linked to terrorism, call 0800 789 321. In an emergency, dial 999.#ActionCountersTerrorism— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 28, 2022 The boy was arrested on suspicion of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications. He is in custody at a London police station. A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "He has been detained under Pace (Police and Criminal Evidence Act) and is in custody at a London police station while inquiries continue. "As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed at an address in east London. This search has been completed."