Best turnout for British players in Wimbledon second round in 25 years

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 2.49am
(Adam Davy/PA)
(Adam Davy/PA)

Nine Britons are through to the second round of the Wimbledon singles in the best team performance in a quarter of a century.

Fan favourites Emma Raducanu and Sir Andy Murray are among those through to the next round in the highest team GB turnout since 1997 – while tennis titan Serena Williams has already been knocked out in the first round.

British women’s number two Harriet Dart is yet to play her first-round singles game after it was delayed on Tuesday, and if she wins it will take GB second-round qualifiers up to 10 – the highest figure since 1984.

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) will be hoping this draws in bigger crowds after attendance was markedly low on day one.

TENNIS Wimbledon
(PA Graphics)

Just over 36,600 people attended the SW19 venue on Monday, compared with a record 42,000 expected by organisers.

The tournament has already been hit by coronavirus, taking out last year’s runner-up and one of the favourites for this year’s men’s title, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, who tested positive on Tuesday.

His withdrawal follows that of Croatian former finalist Marin Cilic, who announced on Monday that he had also tested positive.

Williams, 40, suffered a surprise defeat in her first singles match against France’s Harmony Tan.

Day three heralds the return of 19-year-old Raducanu against Caroline Garcia after her stunning Centre Court debut win, while veteran Murray will play America’s John Isner.

Jodie Burrage, who was knocked out on day one during a game which saw her revive a fainting ball boy with Percy Pig sweets, will return to the courts with Eden Silva in the first round of doubles.

The Met Office has forecast sunshine and light winds for south-east London on Wednesday with a chance of rain and maximum temperatures of 22C.

