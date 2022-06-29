R Kelly: The R&B superstar and sex-trafficker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
R Kelly: The R&B superstar and sex-trafficker

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 2.49am
R Kelly: The R&B superstar and sex-trafficker (Alamy/PA)
US singer R Kelly is due to be sentenced on counts of racketeering and sex-trafficking, with further charges relating to bribery and forced labour.

Here is everything you need to know about the singer’s career and the allegations brought against him over the years.

The singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, found fame after he performed on the talent TV show Big Break as part of the group MGM in 1989.

He left the group in 1993 to launch his solo career, with his debut solo album 12 Play released in November of that year, which featured Kelly’s first number one hit Bump N’ Grind.

In 1998, he was nominated for several Grammy awards for his song I Believe I Can Fly, which won him Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song and Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

The song became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere, including the inauguration of former US president Barack Obama in 2008.

Kelly has released a total of six studio albums and worked with famous faces in the music industry including Jay-Z, Usher, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Mary J Blige, and Jennifer Hudson.

He has faced consistent allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct throughout his career.

In 1994, then aged 27, he married 15-year-old singer Aaliyah at a secret ceremony in Chicago, though the marriage was later annulled after the teenager was found to have lied about her age on the marriage certificate.

Kelly wrote and produced Aaliyah’s 1994 debut album Ain’t Nothing But ANumber.

The young singer later died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22.

Kelly faced further accusations of having sexual relations with underage women in 1996, 2001 and 2002.

He was charged with 21 counts of making child sexual abuse videos involving various sexual acts in June 2002, but was acquitted on all counts following trial in 2008.

In 2017, an article in Buzzfeed brought fresh allegations that Kelly had trapped six women in a sex “cult” having taken advantage of them after they approached him for help with their musical careers.

The singer was accused of controlling the women’s lives, including what they ate and wore, when they sleep, and kept records of their sexual activity.

The article prompted more alleged victims to come forward.

In January 2019, a six-part documentary titled Surviving R Kelly, detailing the allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against the singer, aired on US TV network Lifetime.

Soon after Kelly appeared in an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, in which he insisted on his innocence and had an emotional outburst in which he stood up, pounded his chest and shouted, forcing the interview to be paused.

He was later arrested in July and charged with sex trafficking offences including child abuse images and obstruction of justice.

The trial in New York was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and a last-minute shake-up of the singer’s legal team.

Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in September 2021 after just two days of jury deliberations.

Shortly after a federal judge ordered that the singer stand trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in a trial due to take place after his sentencing.

