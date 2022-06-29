Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 7.24am
A firefighter assesses the approaching blaze along the Troost Trail in California’s rural Nevada County (Elias Funez/The Union/AP)
A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Rices Fire erupted near the Yuba River in Nevada County at around 2pm local time and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The flames also threatened power lines, water delivery systems and a state park, he said.

California Wildfire
Flames from the Rices Fire burn near a home along the Troost Trail in rural North San Juan, California (Elias Funez/The Union/AP)

The rural area is in the Sierra Nevada, north-east of Sacramento and about halfway between the state Capitol and the Nevada border.

Authorities earlier said the fire began with a burning building and the flames spread to nearby dry vegetation.

At an evening news conference, however, Mr Estes said he could not confirm reports that some buildings had been destroyed.

About 350 homes and other buildings were under evacuation orders, county Sheriff Shannan Moon said.

Firefighters fought the blaze on the ground and in the air, with aircraft making dozens of drops of water and fire retardant.

California Wildfire
A helicopter drops water on the mountainside as the Rices Fire burns near French Corral, California (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle/AP)

The fire was one of several in Northern California that flared on Tuesday as the state sweltered in summer heat, with temperatures in the Rices Fire area hitting up to 36.6C (98F) with low humidity.

A blaze that erupted in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday morning burned through grass and brush.

It threatened about 50 buildings but no damage or injuries were reported and the blaze was 25% contained, fire officials said.

In Glenn County, a fire that charred more than 300 acres (121 hectares) was 65% contained.

Another fire near Davis, west of Sacramento, was contained without any damage to buildings or injuries after burning 500 acres (202 hectares), authorities said.

