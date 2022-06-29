South Korea approves first home-made Covid-19 vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

South Korea approves first home-made Covid-19 vaccine

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 9.14am
South Korean minister of food and drug safety Oh Yu-Kyoung speaks during a briefing in Cheongju, South Korea (Chun Kyung-hwan/Yonhap/AP)
South Korean minister of food and drug safety Oh Yu-Kyoung speaks during a briefing in Cheongju, South Korea (Chun Kyung-hwan/Yonhap/AP)

Health officials in South Korea have approved the country’s first domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 and over, adding another public health tool in the fight against the prolonged pandemic.

In clinical trials involving some 4,000 participants in South Korea and five other countries, SK Bioscience’s two-dose SKYCovione vaccine appeared to be more effective than the broadly used AstraZeneca jabs in building immunity against infections, officials at South Korea’s Food and Drug Safety Ministry said.

It was not immediately clear how officials will administer the newly developed vaccine or how big a role it will have in the next phase of the pandemic.

Virus Outbreak South Korea
A medical worker prepares to take samples at a temporary coronavirus screening clinic in Seoul (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The vaccine was designed for the original version of coronavirus, not the more transmissible Omicron variant which wreaked havoc in the country earlier this year.

US giants Pfizer and Moderna have been speeding up their development of booster vaccines targeting Omicron and experts say it is possible the virus could evolve again in the coming months.

South Korea’s mass immunisation campaign has been mainly dependent on Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccinations. But officials say protein vaccines like SKYCovione, which are similar to those used for years against the common flu and hepatitis B, could appeal to people who are hesitant to use vaccines developed with newer technologies.

Food and Drug Safety Minister Oh Yu-kyoung said in a briefing: “The approval (of SKYCovione) internationally confirms the abilities of our companies to develop Covid-19 vaccines.”

She added that SK Bioscience is seeking an approval from the World Health Organisation for its vaccine, which would potentially open export opportunities.

Virus Outbreak South Korea
South Korea has reported its first daily increase of more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in 20 days (Lee Jin-man/AP)

South Korea has eased most of its virus restrictions after battling an Omicron surge earlier this year, but some experts say the country may see another rise in infections despite a high vaccination rate because of waning immunity and the possible emergence of new variants.

The country reported 10,463 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, its first daily increase over 10,000 in 20 days.

Health Ministry official Son Youngrae said during a separate briefing that it is too early to tell whether the country is facing another surge after a months-long downward trend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]