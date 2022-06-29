Hindu tailor killed in cleaver attack amid religious tensions in India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hindu tailor killed in cleaver attack amid religious tensions in India

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 9.35am Updated: June 29 2022, 12.26pm
A crowd gathers outside the shop of a tailor who was killed in Udaipur, India (AP)
Tensions were high in the western Indian city of Udaipur on Wednesday, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor’s throat and posting a video of it on social media.

The attack represents a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country riven by deep religious polarisation.

It comes after months of rising tensions between Hindus and Muslims, and has raised fears it will spark increased violence.

India Killing
Police try to control a crowd shouting slogans during a protest after the killing of a tailor in Udaipur (KK Productions/AP)

Authorities suspended internet services in the city and surrounding Rajasthan state in an attempt to prevent the video from being shared, while rushing additional police to Udaipur and banning large gatherings in an attempt to prevent religious unrest from escalating.

In New Delhi, a few dozen people associated with right-wing groups demonstrated against the killing and demanded the culprits be hanged.

In recent months, there have been a spate of attacks by Hindu nationalists on minority groups — especially Muslims — who have been targeted for everything from their food and clothing style to interfaith marriages.

Muslim homes have also been demolished using bulldozers in some Indian states, in what critics call a growing pattern of “bulldozer justice” against the minority group.

The animosity worsened in May when two spokespeople from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party made speculative remarks that were seen as insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad and his wife Aisha. Both were later suspended by Mr Modi’s party.

The tailor who was killed on Tuesday, identified as 48-year-old Kanhaiya Lal, had reportedly shared a social media post supporting one of the spokespeople who were suspended for the Prophet Muhammad remarks, according to local media.

The two men who were arrested a few hours after the attack, identified as local Udaipur residents Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, posted a second video of themselves in the aftermath of the killing, accusing Mr Lal of blasphemy and threatening to kill Mr Modi in the same way. They were smiling as they sat on a couch, brandishing long blood-covered knives.

In the video of the attack itself, one of the assailants can be seen being measured by the tailor, while the other one films.

The man being measured then attacks Mr Lal with a knife, stabbing at him as the tailor desperately tries to fend him off with his hands.

The man filming then apparently drops his phone and joins the attack, and Mr Lal can be heard screaming for help as he is killed.

Police later said the men slit Mr Lal’s throat, and television reports aired footage of the tailor’s body on the ground.

Despite pleas from the police, both videos were still circulating on social media platforms a day later.

Experts worry that the latest incident could worsen India’s religious fault lines that critics say have deepened since Hindu-nationalist Mr Modi came to power in 2014.

“This gruesome incident could lead to escalated religious tensions across India, especially with the ruling party espousing a very strident Hindu majoritarian cause,” Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at public policy think tank the Centre for Policy Research, said.

“It is unlikely that this government or leadership would go out of its way to tell supporters to not get provoked, to urge for calm and peace.”

Attacks on people accused of alleged blasphemy are common in neighbouring Muslim-majority countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan. But in India, where religious tensions often boil over into sporadic riots and deadly protests, incidents of killings of this nature are rare.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, a key Muslim body, condemned the killing in a statement and called it “barbaric”.

“There is no room for justification of violence in Islam,” it said.

